WORLD
3 MIN READ
'We want more babies': Trump pledges free IVF if elected president in 2024
Donald Trump tells supporters at Michigan he would have government or insurance companies cover cost of in-vitro fertilisation for "all Americans who need it" in second term.
'We want more babies': Trump pledges free IVF if elected president in 2024
Under a second term, Trump says new parents would be able to deduct "major newborn expenses" from their tax bill, proclaiming that "we're pro-family." / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF fertility treatments if he is elected in November, a move aimed at appealing to women and suburban voters.

"Your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment fertilisation for women," the former president told supporters at a campaign event in Potterville, Michigan, on Thursday.

Trump also said his administration would push for allowing new parents to deduct "major newborn expenses" from their taxes.

"We want more babies," Trump said.

Trump will face Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 5 election. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed Vice President Harris picking up support among women voters.

RelatedDonald Trump hit with new indictment in federal Jan 6 case

Hot-button issue

Not all states currently require insurance companies to cover IVF, which involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish to create an embryo for couples having difficulty conceiving.

Even with coverage, IVF is an expensive process that can cost thousands of dollars in drugs and medical procedures.

Few Americans have insurance plans that cover fertility treatments in any case, with costs of $20,000 or more for a single, 18-month round of IVF treatment too expensive for many.

IVF has emerged as a hot-button issue in the election, as Republicans nationwide have scrambled to contain backlash from a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court, which ruled in February that embryos were children.

That ruling left it unclear how to legally store, transport and use embryos, prompting some IVF patients to consider moving their frozen embryos out of the state.

Trump did not elaborate on how his administration would cover the cost of IVF treatments and the changes to the US tax code, or whether he would seek congressional action on his proposals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us