WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-care worker pleads guilty to abusing dozens of girls in Australia, Italy
The offences by 46-year-old Ashley Paul Griffith happened between 2003 and 2022 in twelve different locations across Australia as well as Pisa, Italy.
Ex-care worker pleads guilty to abusing dozens of girls in Australia, Italy
Monday's charges related to roughly 60 children, with many of the victims under the age of 12. / Photo: AP
September 2, 2024

Former childcare worker Ashley Paul Griffith has pleaded guilty to raping, sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of girls under his care in Australia and Italy.

It took Judge Anthony Rafter more than two hours to read out the 307 charges against Griffith in the Brisbane courtroom on Monday where several victims and their families had gathered, according to state broadcast ABC.

Police accused the 46-year-old of being one of Australia's worst ever paedophiles after the charges against him were made public last year.

Griffith was first arrested in 2022 for making child sexual abuse content. A year later he was charged with 1,623 offences against 91 children.

However some charges were dropped and the ABC reported that Monday's charges related to roughly 60 children. Many of the victims were under the age of 12.

The offences happened between 2003 and 2022 in twelve different locations across Australia as well as Pisa, Italy.

Griffith is in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard sentencing could take more than two days to give time to read victim impact statements, the ABC reported.

RelatedPredators and paedophiles: Nickelodeon scandal ruined 90s kids’ memories
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us