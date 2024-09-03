A Hamas official reportedly informed a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the US plans to continue the current talks for two more weeks before ending them if no compromise is reached, describing this move as extremely dangerous and a setback for ceasefire talks.

"The US has told us they will continue the current talks for two more weeks and then end them if there is no resolution," the Turkish spokesperson has announced.

"This call is extremely dangerous because it means we will be back to square one," he said.

"We (Hamas) said we would negotiate within the framework of July 2. Israel, however, is going backwards from the May 24/25 document and Biden's plan approved by the UN General Security Council," the ministry official said, citing the Hamas official.

"We cannot accept this."

In June, the UN Security Council adopted US-backed Resolution 2735, proposing a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

However, Israel was not willing to implement it, and as a reaction, Netanyahu cancelled his visit to Washington after the US did not veto it.

'US seeks Gaza truce, but isn't pressuring Israel'

The Hamas official also criticised Washington for insufficient efforts for a ceasefire agreement.

The US might be sincere in its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement due to regional security concerns and the upcoming presidential elections, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, citing the Hamas official.

"Due to security concerns in the region and the upcoming presidential elections, the US might be sincere in its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement," said the spokesperson.

"However, the Americans are not putting any pressure on Israel."

He also added, "The US doesn't share the actual situation with the media. It keeps giving optimistic messages, but the situation isn't positive at all."

Israel's brutal onslaught in Gaza has continued since October 7, 2023, and negotiations for a ceasefire in the enclave have been underway for months with no substantial progress.

As various parties including Hamas, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US participate in multiple sessions of ceasefire talks, almost no progress has been made to stop Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,000 Palestinians.

'This is not a negotiation but an imposition'

Hamas underlined that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps coming up with new terms for a ceasefire.

"Every time, a new page is turned. We go back to the beginning every time, and then a new process begins. Israel constantly raises the bar. This is not a negotiation but an imposition," Hamas official said, according to the Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson.

"We are losing hope for a ceasefire."

According to the official, recent talks have focused on three main points: the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah border crossing, and the prisoner exchange.