In a pre-recorded video, an Israeli captive held by Hamas in Gaza and apparently slain along with five other captives in Israeli strikes, has revealed that he was moved ten times by Hamas fighters to protect him from the relentless Israeli bombardment.

Alexander Lobanov made the claim in a video that was recorded before he was killed along with other captives whose remains were recently recovered by the invading Israeli military in besieged Gaza.

In the video released late on Wednesday by Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, Lobanov described the dire conditions he and other hostages faced.

"We are being held under extremely difficult conditions, with basic necessities like water, food, electricity, and cleaning supplies unavailable," he said.

"There is constant bombing all the time by the Israeli army. We are scared and can barely sleep."

He noted that Hamas fighters moved him "approximately ten times in order to preserve" his life.

Lobanov addressed hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime, who he accused of abandoning the hostages.

"You have failed and abandoned us on October 7," he said. "And now, you continue to fail in every attempt to free us alive."

He also accused Netanyahu and his government of attempting to kill the hostages to avoid negotiating with Hamas.

"You are trying to kill us to avoid making any deal," he said.

Lobanov urged Israelis to protest and take to the streets to demand the hostages return alive from Gaza.

Related Extremist Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, perform Talmudic rituals

'Stop this bombing'

The al-Qassam Brigades released the video featuring Lobanov alongside another hostage, Carmel Gat, who was also killed in Gaza.

The video showed Gat, from the Be'eri settlement near Gaza, speaking about the difficult conditions she was enduring.

"The bombing (by Israel) doesn't stop, and I don't know if I will get out of here alive," said Gat.

She pleaded with the Israeli regime and Netanyahu, saying: "Please stop abandoning us, stop this bombing, and bring us home."

Gat also urged Israelis to continue protesting.

"Don't abandon us, and don't let anyone shut down negotiations for our release," she said.

The Israeli army has accused Hamas of killing the captives, while Hamas says the Israeli military killed them through direct aerial bombardment.

Hamas has announced that dozens of the estimated 250 captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli air strikes.

Related Could public outcry over captives push Netanyahu toward Gaza truce deal?

Netanyahu obstructing truce

Since the discovery of the six captives' bodies, there has been growing criticism in Israel, blaming Netanyahu for the deaths and urging him to quickly reach a deal to exchange the remaining captives.

Security officials, the opposition and the families of the captives have accused Netanyahu for months of obstructing a deal with Hamas.

But far-right ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from the regime and bring it down if a deal to end the carnage is reached.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying for months to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire deal and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demand to stop the war.