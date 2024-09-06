Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish citizen killed by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, occupied West Bank.

"I condemn Israel's barbaric intervention against peaceful anti-occupation protest in West Bank and ask Allah's mercy upon our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life in the attack," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Friday.

President Erdogan vowed that Türkiye will countinue "in its efforts on all platforms to end Israel's occupation and genocidal policies, which have resulted in the deaths of 41,000 people of all ages, and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity."

In another statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Eygi's family and condemned "the murder committed by the Netanyahu Government."

"Israel is trying to intimidate everyone who comes to the aid of Palestinians and peacefully struggles against genocide. This policy of violence will not yield results," the ministry said.

The statement further warned that "Israeli authorities responsible for crimes against humanity, along with their unconditional supporters, will be held accountable before international courts."

Protesting illegal Israeli settlement

A Turkish-American activist was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

Fouad Nafaa, director of the Rafidia Hospital, said that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who held a dual citizenship of both Türkiye and the US, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Eygi, who was born in the Turkish city of Antalya in 1998, succumbed to her injuries despite attempts by medical teams to revive her, according to Nafaa.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on a group of Palestinians participating in a demonstration condemning the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih in Beita, south of Nablus.

Residents of Beita hold weekly protests after Friday prayers to oppose the illegal Israeli settlement of Avitar, which is established on the peak of Mount Sbeih. The community demands the removal of the illegal settlement, which they view as a violation of their land rights.