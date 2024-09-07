WORLD
Video footage confirms abuse of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jail
Hamas has claimed that more than 60 Palestinians have died in prisons from starvation, torture and medical neglect since October 7.
Hamas condemned the footage, stating it "reveals the extent of hatred and sadism against Palestinians. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2024

A video footage released by an Israeli newspaper has shown security guards mistreating Palestinian prisoners at the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The video by Haaretz depicts a guard running a police dog on the hands of prisoners, some of whom are handcuffed and lying face down.

Palestinian inmates said guards beat them in areas without camera coverage, according to the newspaper.​​​​​​​

An unnamed senior Israeli Prisons Service official acknowledged to the newspaper that there is "severe violence" against prisoners in Megiddo, while the service described procedures as "routine."

Hamas condemned the footage, stating it "reveals the extent of hatred and sadism against Palestinians."

The Palestinian resistance group claimed that more than 60 Palestinians have died in prisons from starvation, torture and medical neglect.

It called for international pressure on Israel to stop violations against prisoners.

