BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China urges lifting US tariffs, calls its growth 'opportunity, not threat'
US and China discuss tariffs and trade tensions, with China opposing US restrictions during trade talks in Tianjin.
China urges lifting US tariffs, calls its growth 'opportunity, not threat'
China raised concerns about US tariffs on its goods and opposed trade and investment restrictions citing overcapacity. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2024

A modern China with a huge population is an opportunity, not a threat, for the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce has reported commerce vice minister Wang Shouwen as saying as trade talks were held in the city of Tianjin.

The talks, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago on Saturday, are the second this year involving the two officials and come amid trade tensions between the two powers.

China's commerce ministry said earlier this week that the United States should lift all tariffs on Chinese goods. This comes ahead of the Biden administration's announcement about expected hikes in levies on Chinese-made items, including electric vehicles.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese ministry said the two sides had conducted "professional, rational and pragmatic" talks on policy and business issues raised by the business communities of both countries.

It added that China was focused on expressing concerns about issues including US tariffs on Chinese goods, and said China was opposed to the implementation of trade and investment restrictions under the pretext of overcapacity.

RelatedChina warns new US tariffs to severely hurt ties, vows 'resolute measures'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us