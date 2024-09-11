US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Israel’s killing of a Turkish-American activist in the occupied West Bank a "horrific tragedy."

"The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened,” she said on Wednesday in a statement on the killing, which took place last Friday.

"Aysenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank – standing up against the expansion of settlements – when her young life was senselessly cut short,” said Harris.

"No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest. The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Harris said.

"There must be full accountability"

She added that Israel’s preliminary investigation indicated it was "the result of a tragic error for which the IDF is responsible."

"We will continue to press the government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results. There must be full accountability," Harris added.

The US will continue to hold accountable anyone in the West Bank – Israelis and Palestinians – who stokes violence and undermines peace and stability, she said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus.

She arrived in the occupied West Bank last Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.