BIZTECH
2 min read
Brazil's Lula vows to challenge US tariffs at WTO, invites Trump to COP30
Brazilian president says country will defend its trade interests through international institutions, extends climate summit invitation despite tensions.
Brazil's Lula vows to challenge US tariffs at WTO, invites Trump to COP30
Brazil’s Lula vows to challenge US tariffs at WTO, invites Trump to COP30 / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to challenge new US tariffs through international channels, saying his government would not back down from defending the country’s economic interests.

"In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests," Lula said during an event in Brasilia on Tuesday.

"The government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States."

His remarks came days before a new 50 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration is set to take effect on Brazilian exports to the US beginning Friday.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial

COP30 invitation

Recommended

Despite the growing tensions, Lula said he still intends to extend a diplomatic invitation to US President Donald Trump.

"You can be sure, I will call Trump to invite him to COP30 and find out his opinion on the climate issue. I will be kind enough to call him," Lula said, referring to the UN climate change summit scheduled for November in Belem, Para.

"If he doesn’t attend, it’s because he doesn’t want to — but it won’t be for lack of education, friendliness, or democracy," he added.

Lula emphasised that Brazil remains open to negotiating the tariff issue with Washington, but only "on equal terms" and with "mutual respect," reaffirming his commitment to national sovereignty and fair trade.

The tariffs and diplomatic strain follow Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over his role in investigations related to an attempted coup allegedly linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us