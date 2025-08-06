US President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President JD Vance is his "most likely" heir to lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

"Well, I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he would support Vance as his successor to the movement that the president popularised during his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024.

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favoured at this point," he added.

Trump also mentioned other Republican figures who could play a role in the future of the MAGA movement, including his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he would "probably not" run for a third term, telling CNBC "I'd like to run…I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution bars any individual from being elected president more than twice.