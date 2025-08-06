US
JD Vance is 'most likely' heir to MAGA movement — Trump
Trump says Vance is doing a good job that he will likely be favoured to lead the Republicans in 2028.
Born in Ohio, Vance was also a lawyer and a venture capitalist before entering politics. / AP
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President JD Vance is his "most likely" heir to lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

"Well, I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he would support Vance as his successor to the movement that the president popularised during his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024.

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favoured at this point," he added.

Trump also mentioned other Republican figures who could play a role in the future of the MAGA movement, including his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he would "probably not" run for a third term, telling CNBC "I'd like to run…I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution bars any individual from being elected president more than twice.

Vance, Rubio's background

Vance, a 40-year-old onetime Marine, has carved out a sizable role in the Trump administration, serving as a key diplomat and top surrogate selling Trump's domestic policy at home and foreign policy abroad.

Born in Ohio, Vance was also a lawyer and a venture capitalist before entering politics.

Rubio, a former Florida senator, has emerged as a significant figure in an administration that has spent considerable time tackling thorny foreign policy dilemmas.

He is the first person since Henry Kissinger to serve as both secretary of state and national security adviser.

Born in Miami, Florida, to Cuban migrants, Rubio was elected to the US Senate in 2010. He was confirmed in February as the 72nd US Secretary of State.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
