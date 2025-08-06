US
Abbott sues to remove Texas Democratic leader Gene Wu amid redistricting standoffs
Texas governor accuses House Democrat of abandoning duties during GOP-led redistricting push; Wu calls move political intimidation.
Abbott's suit alleges that the lawmakers' absence is preventing critical legislation from moving forward during the 30-day special session / AP
a day ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has filed a lawsuit to remove State Representative Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, from office — escalating a partisan standoff over redistricting and legislative quorum rules.

In the filing with the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday, Abbott accused Wu and other Democratic lawmakers of "abandoning their official duties" by fleeing the state to block Republican-led efforts to redraw Texas congressional maps.

"What is at stake here? Nothing less than the future of Texas," the suit reads.

"If a small fraction of recalcitrant lawmakers choose to run out the clock today, they can do so for any, and every, Regular or Special Session, potentially bankrupting the State in an attempt to get their way."

Wu and dozens of fellow Democrats left Texas on Sunday to deny Republicans a quorum, travelling to Chicago in a coordinated effort to stall the legislative process.

"On the ground in Chicago… Fighting for the rights of Texans and all Americans," Wu posted Sunday on X.

In a CNN interview Monday, Wu dismissed Abbott's threats: "Frankly, Democrats say, 'Come and take it.'"

'Lawless Texas'

Abbott's suit alleges that the lawmakers' absence is preventing critical legislation from moving forward during the 30-day special session — including bills on flood relief, property tax cuts, and education reforms.

"Public records suggest that the absconding Democrats even solicited money to pay the fines incurred for their absence," the lawsuit says.

"They may return from a quorum break for a few days and then abscond once again if legislation that does not please them is put to a vote."

"Lawless Texas Governor Greg Abbott can mimic Donald Trump all he wants, but his baseless lawsuit to remove Texas House Democratic Leader Rep. Gene Wu is not only morally repugnant, it's a weak attempt at Trump-style intimidation," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

