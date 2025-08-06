Russia has confirmed that a group of its diplomats were attacked by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a service vehicle from its office to the Palestinian National Administration with diplomatic license plates, carrying employees accredited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, was attacked on July 30 by a group of settlers in the area near the illegal Israeli settlement of Giv'at Asaf, near Jerusalem.

"The car sustained mechanical damage. This attack was accompanied by verbal threats against Russian diplomats," it said.

The ministry stressed it was "particularly disturbing and unacceptable" that it occurred under the acquiescence of Israeli military personnel present on site who "did not even attempt to prevent the aggressive actions of the assailants."