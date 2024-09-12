Ireland has announced educational scholarships for Palestinian students whose lives have been upended by Israel’s relentless war in Gaza and the occupied West Bank for nearly a year.

Announced on September 2, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has offered these full scholarships through the Ireland-Palestine Scholarship Programme (IPSP) for Palestinian students.

The IPSP is part of the Ireland Fellows global scholarship programme, run by the government of Ireland, which officially recognised Palestine as a sovereign state on May 2024.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, all of Gaza’s universities have been destroyed, and hundreds of primary and secondary schools have been severely damaged.

The World Bank estimates that by January 2024, the conflict had inflicted $341 million in damage to educational institutions.

The United Nations has warned that the reconstruction of Gaza’s cities, once peace is established, will require years and billions of dollars.

The offensive has displaced around 2 million people within Gaza, caused at least 40 thousand deaths, and driven about 80,000 people to seek refuge in Egypt, with many more stuck in the war-torn country.

Applications open

According to Representative Office of Ireland’s statement, five scholarships are now available for the 2025-2026 academic year for students from the occupied Palestinian territories.

These scholarships will support students pursuing one-year Master’s programs in Ireland, further highlighting Ireland’s commitment to education and international solidarity.

Fully funded, the scholarships cover academic fees, visa application fees, medical and travel insurance, round-trip economy flights, the Irish residence permit fee, and a monthly living stipend. Additional allowances include a settling-in grant, a completion and departure allowance, and a monthly living stipend of €700.

Applications are open now, with registration for virtual information sessions on the scholarships available until September 23rd.

Separate Zoom sessions will be held for Gaza and the West Bank.

Longstanding Irish support

Amidst the ongoing atrocities across Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Ireland remains a leading voice against Israeli policies within the EU.

This strong stance is deeply influenced by Ireland's own historical struggles, which have fostered a profound empathy for the Palestinian plight, extending from ordinary citizens to government officials and members of the Dail, Ireland's parliament.

In 1980, Ireland made history by becoming the first EU member state to formally call for the creation of a Palestinian state.

This was a pivotal moment in the country's commitment to advancing Palestinian rights.

Meanwhile, it had refused to open an Israeli embassy in Dublin until 1993, becoming the last EU member to do so, in a clear rejection of Tel Aviv's treatment of Palestinians and underlining Ireland's commitment to solidarity with Palestine.

Irish politicians have since delivered some of Europe's strongest criticisms of Israel amidst the ongoing atrocities in Palestinian lands.

On May 28, 2024, amidst Israel’s months-long immense attacks on Gaza, Ireland officially recognised Palestine as a sovereign state, a move described by Taoiseach Simon Harris as "important and historic."

The Irish government has committed to establishing full diplomatic relations with Palestine, including the appointment of an ambassador and the opening of an embassy in Ramallah.

Harris emphasised that this decision is about "keeping hope alive" and supporting the belief that "a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security."