WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia security chief Sergei Shoigu visits N Korean leader Kim Jong-un
Former defense minister heads Pyongyang delegation as part of 'ongoing strategic dialogue' between both countries.
Russia security chief Sergei Shoigu visits N Korean leader Kim Jong-un
Shoigu, a former defence minister, heads the delegation to the North Korean capital as part of the "ongoing strategic dialogue" between the two countries. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 13, 2024

Head of Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, a government statement said.

Shoigu, a former defence minister, heads the delegation to the North Korean capital as part of the "ongoing strategic dialogue" between the two countries.

"On September 13, a delegation headed by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu was in Pyongyang. As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Shoigu was received by the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong-un," the readout said.

RelatedNorth Korea's Kim wraps up Russia visit, heads home

The meetings were held in an "exceptionally trusting and friendly atmosphere" and will help implement the agreements reached during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June.

President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact. The West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine, a claim denied by both countries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us