Head of Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, a government statement said.

Shoigu, a former defence minister, heads the delegation to the North Korean capital as part of the "ongoing strategic dialogue" between the two countries.

"On September 13, a delegation headed by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu was in Pyongyang. As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Shoigu was received by the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong-un," the readout said.

Related North Korea's Kim wraps up Russia visit, heads home

The meetings were held in an "exceptionally trusting and friendly atmosphere" and will help implement the agreements reached during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June.

President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact. The West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine, a claim denied by both countries.