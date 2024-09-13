WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli sniper kills UNRWA worker in occupied West Bank raid
This marks the first time in more than 10 years that a UNRWA staff member has been killed in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli sniper kills UNRWA worker in occupied West Bank raid
A UNRWA worker pushes a cart in the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said one of its employees was killed by an Israeli sniper in the northern occupied West Bank.

The worker, a sanitation labourer, was shot on the roof of his home.

"An UNRWA sanitation labourer in the northern West Bank was shot and killed on the roof of his home by a sniper yesterday," the agency said on X on Friday.

"This marks the first time an UNRWA staff member was killed in the West Bank in more than 10 years."

"UNRWA mourns the death of a colleague killed overnight in El Far'a Camp, in the northern West Bank," the agency said in a statement.

RelatedIsrael admits 'likely' killed Aysenur, autopsy says it's a direct hit

The statement noted Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad was shot dead on the roof of his home by a sniper early on Thursday morning during an overnight Israeli military raid.

The Israeli army on Thursday evening withdrew from the northern occupied West Bank cities of Tulkarem and Tubas, ending days-long military offensives that killed 14 Palestinians.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,100 victims, mostly women and children, since last October 7.

Over 700 people have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us