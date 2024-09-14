TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Her spirit gives us strength: Türkiye mourns activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
Turkish-American activist has been laid to rest in Türkiye, where officials vow to hold Israel accountable for her death, as more details emerge from her autopsy.
Her spirit gives us strength: Türkiye mourns activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
Eyewitnesses reported that Eygi was in an olive grove, away from the main protest area, when she was fatally shot. / Photo: AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 14, 2024

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, has been laid to rest in her hometown Didim, Aydin, located in western Türkiye.

"This is not just the fault of a few murderous Israeli soldiers. It is the crime of the terror state that condones this act. It is also the crime of certain collaborator states that back the terror state," Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Saturday, addressing Eygi's funeral at the Didim Central Mosque.

"Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, like all our martyrs, is immortal to us," Kurtulmus stressed earlier as he offered condolences to Aysenur’s loved ones at her family home.

"Her spirit gives us strength," he added, vowing that Türkiye will follow her case until the end, and that Israel would be held accountable for its actions in international courts.

Eygi's family and friends were accompanied by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the funeral.

A "fiercely passionate" human rights activist, Eygi was determined to show her support for the Palestinian cause. She was in Beita, Nablus, peacefully observing a protest against illegal Israeli settlements, when she was struck by an Israeli sniper.

She was born in Türkiye in 1998. She was killed by occupation forces at just 26 years old.

RelatedA life of caring: Loved ones remember activist killed by Israel

Away from the main protest area

Eygi's body was returned to Türkiye on Friday for an autopsy and burial. Initial findings from her autopsy, conducted at the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute, revealed a head injury caused by a gunshot wound to the lower ear.

The cause of death was recorded as "skull fracture, brain haemorrhage, and brain tissue damage." It was confirmed that there was a bullet entry wound in her head, but no exit wound.

Metallic fragments found in the head were sampled for ballistic analysis. The institution’s examination is ongoing.

An initial autopsy was performed last week at the Forensic Medicine Institute of An-Najah National University in Nablus. Results confirmed that a sniper's gunshot wound to the head caused Eygi’s death.

Eyewitnesses reported that Eygi was in an olive grove, away from the main protest area, when she was fatally shot.

RelatedUS should act on 'arbitrary' murder just like Türkiye - Eygi's father

Global vigils in her memory

A funeral procession for Eygi was held in Nablus on Monday, with hundreds walking through the streets, chanting slogans condemning Israeli actions and praising foreign supporters.

Her body, carried on shoulders, was wrapped in the Palestinian flag, and the traditional keffiyeh covered her head.

On Wednesday, hundreds of mourners gathered on a Seattle beach to remember Eygi. It was where she had celebrated her 26th birthday in July, lighting a bonfire with her friends.

"She felt so strongly and loved humanity, loved people, loved life so much that she just wanted to help as many as she could," said Juliette Majid, 26, a doctoral student at North Carolina State University and close friend of Eygi.

"She had such a drive for justice."

Eygi had just graduated from the University of Washington, where she pursued a double major in psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us