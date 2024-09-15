WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthis: Hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military site 'successful'
Israeli army reports that a missile landed in an open area and is investigating how it managed to travel such a distance without being intercepted.
Houthis: Hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military site 'successful'
Responders put out a fire in the area of Lod, near Tel Aviv, in central Israel on September 15, 2024. / Photo: AFP
September 15, 2024

Yemen's Houthi group has reported successful military operation with new hypersonic missile targeting military site in Jaffa, Israel.

"It forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy's history," the military spokesperson for the Houthis said in a statement on Sunday.

Nine Israelis were injured with minor wounds as they rushed to shelters following the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen towards central Israel.

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said that “following the alerts activated in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was detected entering the country from the east and landed in an open area without causing any injuries."

The army added that the missile was launched from Yemen, and the explosive sounds heard moments earlier were due to the interceptor missiles. The Israeli army also said the results of the interception are under investigation.

Daily Haaretz reported that the missile, fired from Yemen, landed in an open area in central Israel on Sunday morning. Following its detection, numerous alarms were activated in illegal settlements across central Israel, and interceptor missiles were launched from both the Arrow and Iron Dome systems. The army is still determining whether the interception was fully successful.

Haaretz also said fragments from the interceptor missiles landed at a train station on the outskirts of Modi'in in central Israel, causing damage.

Additionally, a fire broke out in an open area in Kfar Daniel near the city of Lod in central Israel due to more falling debris.

In solidarity with Gaza

Israeli Army Radio reported that “the ballistic missile launched from Yemen traveled a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), taking around 15 minutes of flight time, and the air force is investigating why the missile was not intercepted before reaching Israel."

The radio added that the air force is considering the possibility that one of the Arrow interceptor missiles partially hit the incoming missile from Yemen.

Israel’s emergency medical services confirmed in a statement that nine people were injured with minor injuring in various locations across central Israel as they scrambled to shelters during the sounding of the alarms. They were transported to several hospitals for treatment.

The Houthis in Yemen have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since October 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us