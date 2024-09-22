Sunday, September 22, 2024

1603 GMT — Gaza contact group has been "doing everything to stop Israel's genocide" in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a meeting, according to Turkish diplomatic sources

Fidan however emphasised that the contact group has to "mobilise all means at our disposal to stop this madness."

"We must counter the disinformation produced by pro-Israeli media outlets, which use false narratives to deepen the occupation," he added.

1653 GMT — Israel's army chief issues brazen threats against 'enemies'

Israel's army chief has vowed to "hit anyone who threatens" Israelis, saying the military's ongoing operation against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group was a "message" to the country's foes in the region and beyond.

"We will hit anyone who threatens the citizens of the state of Israel," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a video statement.

1629 GMT — Reporters Without Borders condemns Israeli shut-down of Al Jazeera's bureau

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned an Israeli raid of Al Jazeera's office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and the subsequent closure of the bureau.

In a post on its X account, the press freedom organization said Israeli soldiers stormed the Qatar-based media group's office in Ramallah early on Sunday, forcing staff to evacuate.

1513 GMT — European Union 'extremely' concerned by Lebanon escalation

The European Union is "extremely concerned" about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and is calling for an "urgent" ceasefire, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"The European Union is extremely concerned about an escalation in Lebanon after the attacks Friday in Beirut,"

Borrell said in a statement, calling for a "ceasefire" along the demarcation line separating them, "as well as in Gaza".

1453 GMT — Gaza death toll exceeds 41,400 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

Israeli army attacks killed 40 more Palestinians in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,431, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that a total of 95,818 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since last October.

“Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 58 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

1207 GMT — Israeli raid on Ramallah office criminal act: Al Jazeera

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV has called Israeli forces storming its Ramallah office as a criminal act.

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days.

The move marked the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country. However, Al Jazeera has continued operating in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

1207 GMT — UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over occupied West Bank violence

Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy has said adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.

Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said were extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said further sanctions were possible.

1115 GMT — 2 children among 5 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank raid

At least five Palestinians, including two children, were injured by Israeli fire on Sunday in a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews treated five injured people, including two children aged 15 and 13, who were hospitalised for medical attention.

Witnesses reported clashes between residents and Israeli forces during the raid in the old town of Nablus.

1111 GMT — Hezbollah says another member killed in cross-border clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah member was killed in clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group as cross-border fighting continues to flare between the two sides.

The group identified the slain fighter as Ali Muhammad Benjak, 32, from the town of Shaitiya in southern Lebanon, without providing any details about the circumstances of his death.

The new fatality brought the number of Hezbollah members killed in cross-border clashes with Israel to 502 since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

0841 GMT — At least 17 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli air strikes in the war-torn Gaza, according to medical sources.

Six people lost their lives, and several others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting Kafr Qasim School, where thousands of displaced civilians have sheltered in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Four more people were killed and 15 others injured in another air strike on a house in the central city of Deir al Balah, the source added.

Several people were also injured in another Israeli strike in the same city.

An Israeli air strike on a house killed four more people north of Rafah in southern Gaza, another medical source said.

Two more people were killed in artillery shelling in the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

0827 GMT — Iraqi militia group claims attacks on ‘vital targets’ in Israel

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia group claimed drone and missile attacks on “vital targets” in Israel.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it targeted a “vital site” in Israel with drones without providing any details.

It also claimed attacks with upgraded cruise missiles on targets north of Israel and a third site with drones in southern Israel.

The group said the attacks were “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and a response to the massacres perpetrated by the occupation against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

0809 GMT — German police face backlash after detaining 10-year-old boy during pro-Palestine protest

The detention of a 10-year-old boy by German police during a pro-Palestine protest sparked backlash on social media.

Footage on X showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

“Berlin police chased a ten-year-old boy. There are no words to say," one more X user said.

0727 GMT — Death toll from Israeli air strike in Beirut rises to 45: ministry

The death toll from Friday’s Israeli air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut has risen to 45, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that recovery efforts, coordinated with relevant security agencies, continued for the third consecutive day.

Forensic teams have begun collecting samples from the bodies of unidentified victims in hospitals for DNA testing, it added.

The Lebanese news agency reported that the targeted building was hit by four rockets, causing the collapse of neighbouring structures as well.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

0500 GMT — Over 100 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel; some hit Haifa

The Israeli military says over 100 rockets have been fired into the country from Lebanon, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa.

Israeli first responders say the early morning barrage on Sunday wounded at least three people near Haifa, damaged buildings and set cars on fire.

Social media users shared images of interceptive missiles fired from northern Israel’s air defence systems in response to the incoming threats, with explosions reported in the air.

Israeli media noted that Hezbollah's recent attack targeted the Ramat David airbase near Haifa.

No statements have been made by Hezbollah about the attacks.

The Israeli army's Home Front Command released new security instructions with gatherings restricted to 30 people in open areas and 300 in closed areas with shelters.

0416 GMT — Deaths surpass 500 in conflict with Israel: Hezbollah

Hezbollah reported that deaths in the conflict with Israel hit 501 since the outbreak of hostilities on October 8, 2023.

The Lebanese group said the number of members killed in the last 24 hours rose to 17 following the demise of Muhammad Hussein Ubeid and Abbas Mahmoud Salih.

2224 GMT — US urges citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options available

The US State Department urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial options remain available, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah flares.

"Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available," the State Department said in an updated advisory.

"At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable," it added.

2229 GMT — Gideon Sa'ar rejects Netanyahu's offer to become Israel's defence minister

Israeli Parliament member Gideon Sa'ar said he will not take the post of defence minister, which was offered to him by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli media reported early this week that Netanyahu was negotiating with Sa'ar, who is the head of the New Hope Party, to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Sa'ar told Netanyahu that he was not interested in succeeding Gallant if he was removed, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

2215 GMT — Nearly 1,000 Palestinian medics killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct 7: Health Ministry

More than 990 Palestinian medics have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, Palestinian Health Minister Majid Abu Ramadan said.

Abu Ramadan said in a statement that more than 300 health care workers have been arrested, and hospitals destroyed or rendered inoperable in strikes.

He said the Israeli bombardment has forced 130 ambulances out of service. Five Health Ministry personnel were killed early Saturday in an attack on the agency's storage facilities in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Abu Ramadan described the bombing of health care personnel and facilities as part of "a broader pattern of violence by the occupation".

2045 GMT — Thousands march in Rome to protest 'genocide' in Palestine

About 4,000 demonstrators marched through central Rome, calling for an end to "genocide" against Palestinians.

The crowd protested Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. The protest saw participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Stop the genocide", while chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Murderer Netanyahu".

Demonstrators also criticised Italy's government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing Rome of complicity in Israel's actions.

2036 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza school 'war crime' under US cover — Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called a deadly Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City a "war crime" under US cover.

At least 22 people, including 13 children and six women, were killed early Saturday when Israeli fighter jets hit a school housing displaced people in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to local authorities.

"These unprecedented crimes in modern history constitute a flagrant violation of all human values and international laws, and an insistence on continuing the brutal genocide in Gaza, with military and political cover provided by the US administration," Hamas said in a statement.

It said the Israeli attacks "place the human conscience and the international system with all its institutions before a moral, humanitarian and legal test, to confront the aggression of the Israeli occupation, stop its crimes, and hold its terrorist leaders accountable".

2032 GMT — Israel closes beaches, restricts gatherings amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli army ordered the closure of beaches and restricted gatherings and educational activities in northern Israel amid escalating tension with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"Changes have been decided in the defence policy for the home front command in the lower Galilee, upper Galilee, central Galilee, and some settlements in the (occupied Syrian) Golan Heights," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

The area specified by the army spokesman extends from the city of Haifa to the border with Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

2030 GMT — Thousands march in Liverpool to call for total halt of arms sales to Israel

More than 15,000 people held a march in Liverpool to call on the British government to stop arms shipments to Israel.

The crowd gathered as part of the 19th National March for Palestine and proceeded towards the Labour Party conference in solidarity with Palestinians.

Criticising the government's "complicity in Israel's genocide" against the Palestinian people, protesters demanded an end to all arms supplies to Israel.

The next National March for Palestine will be held on October 5 in London, marking one year of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

