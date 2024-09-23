Under the coordination of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, digital screen vans have showcased visuals promoting Türkiye’s call for reform of the United Nations in New York’s busiest streets during the 79th UN General Assembly.

The displays, featuring messages like "Beyond Five: Building a Global System for All" and "A Reformed UN for a Fairer World," emphasised the need for a more equitable international system.

Slogans such as "Türkiye: Partner in Humanitarian Assistance and Sustainable Development" highlighted Türkiye’s global contributions.

Seeking more inclusive, balanced global governance

These visuals attracted significant attention from New Yorkers and visitors alike, underscoring Türkiye's long-standing advocacy for UN reform.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan first coined the phrase "The world is bigger than five" in 2013, criticising the dominance of the five permanent UN Security Council members and calling for a more inclusive and balanced global governance structure.

This initiative aligns with Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to reshape international diplomacy and push for a fairer future for all.