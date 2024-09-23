TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
'Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council,' says Hakan Fidan.
UN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems. / Photo: AA
September 23, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticised the UN's inability to demonstrate effective leadership in addressing the world's current challenges.

"Both the international community and the United Nations are facing a historic test," Fidan told the UN Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the United Nations has been unable to display the leadership that it should in the face of ever-growing threats to humanity today.”

The high-level conference is bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to better present and safeguard the future.

Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems.

RelatedThis is why Turkish President Erdogan is calling for a new world order

"Comprehensive reform is needed"

"We need a more just, inclusive and effective multilateral model. Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long pushed for reforms to the UN, often using the slogan “The world is bigger than five,” referring to the Security Council’s unrepresentative membership.

Erdogan has also decried the UN’s lack of effectiveness in responding to various international crises, especially the nearly year-old Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,000 others.

RelatedIsrael is sprinting towards regional escalation, warns Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us