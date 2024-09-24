Bangladesh's army chief has vowed to back the country's interim government "come what may" to help it complete key reforms after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, so that elections could be held within the next 18 months.

General Waker-uz-Zaman and his troops stood aside in early August amid raging student-led protests against Hasina, sealing the fate of the veteran politician who resigned after 15 years in power and fled to neighbouring India.

In a rare media interview, Zaman told the Reuters news agency at his office in the capital, Dhaka, on Monday that the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus had his full support and outlined a pathway to rid the military of political influence.

"I will stand beside him. Come what may. So that he can accomplish his mission," Zaman, bespectacled and dressed in military fatigues, said of Yunus.

The pioneer of the global microcredit movement, Yunus has promised to carry out essential reforms to the judiciary, police and financial institutions, paving the way to hold a free and fair election in the country of 170 million people.

Following the reforms, Zaman - who took over as the army chief only weeks before Hasina's ouster - said a transition to democracy should be made between a year and a year-and-a-half, but underlined the need for patience.

"If you ask me, then I will say that should be the time frame by which we should enter into a democratic process," he said.

Yunus, the interim administration's chief adviser, and the army chief meet every week and have "very good relations", with the military supporting the government's efforts to stabilise the country after a period of turmoil, said Zaman.

"I'm sure that if we work together, there is no reason why we should fail," he said.

Punishments and reforms

Born out of erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971 after an independence war, Bangladesh came under military rule in 1975, following the assassination of its first prime minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father.

In 1990, the country's military ruler Hossain Mohammad Ershad was toppled in a popular uprising, leading to the restoration of democracy.

A career infantry officer who served through these periods of turmoil, Zaman said that the Bangladesh Army that he leads would not intervene politically.

"I will not do anything which is detrimental to my organisation," he said, "I am a professional soldier. I would like to keep my army professional."

In line with sweeping government reforms proposed since Hasina was shunted from power, the army, too, is looking into allegations of wrongdoing by its personnel and has already punished some soldiers, Zaman said, without providing further details.

In the longer term, however, Zaman wanted to distance the political establishment from the army, which has more than 130,000 personnel and is a major contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The weeks of instability in Bangladesh started as peaceful protests by students, who demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs.

However, the protests quickly morphed into an open revolt that ousted Hasina and her Awami League party from the 15-year rule.