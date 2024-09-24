WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN refugee agency 'outraged' as Israeli strikes kill staffers in Lebanon
UNHCR reiterates the call for urgent de-escalation and protection of civilians, including aid workers, in line with obligations under international humanitarian law.
UN refugee agency 'outraged' as Israeli strikes kill staffers in Lebanon
In Gaza, more than 220 staff members of UNRWA have been killed in Israeli attacks. / Photo: AP
September 24, 2024

The United Nations refugee agency has expressed outrage after a staff member and a contractor were killed in Lebanon a day earlier, amid intense Israeli air strikes.

"UNHCR is outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of two beloved members of the UNHCR family in Lebanon," a statement said on Tuesday

It identified them as Dina Darwiche, whose building was "hit by an Israeli missile" on Monday, and contractor Ali Basma, who south Lebanon's Ain Baal municipality in a statement said was among those killed when a building was "targeted".

According to the statement, Dina Darwiche has been working with UNHCR for 12 years in UNHCR's Beqaa office, in Lebanon.

"The protection of civilians is a must, and we reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for urgent de-escalation and calls on all parties to protect civilians, including aid workers, in line with obligations under international humanitarian law", the statement added.

The chief of the UN refugee agency also confirmed Tuesday that two staffers were among the hundreds who have been killed in the latest Israeli air strikes in Lebanon

"Israeli air strikes in Lebanon are now relentlessly claiming hundreds of civilian lives. And I am very saddened to confirm that two UNHCR colleagues were also killed yesterday," Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

UNHCR established its first office in Lebanon in 1964 and has since been supporting Lebanese, refugees, and stateless persons.

In Gaza, more than 220 staff members of UNRWA have also been killed in Israeli attacks..

RelatedLebanon's psyche under siege after a week from hell
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us