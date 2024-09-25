WORLD
Hezbollah confirms death of top commander after Israeli strike in Lebanon
Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, which the group reported had killed six people
Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strike as seen from Tyre, Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
September 25, 2024

Hezbollah has announced the death of a commander, hours after the Israeli army claimed responsibility for killing him in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Lebanese authorities reported had killed six people

In a statement, the group announced on Wednesday the death of "commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi", who was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem."

The death of Kobeissi, the commander of the missile and rocket network of the Hezbollah, was also notified by the Israeli army.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that the "Israeli enemy raid on Ghobeiri in Beirut's southern suburbs killed six people and injured 15".

The Israeli military said Kobeissi commanded several rocket units, including a precision-guided missile unit, and was hit along with other commanders of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force.

RelatedRecycled playbook: How Israel uses Gaza genocide justification in Lebanon

'Targeted strike'

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a media briefing that "at least two" other commanders from Kobeissi's force were also killed.

The raid came a day after Israel said it had launched another "targeted strike" on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Hezbollah said Ali Karake, its third-in-command, was alive and had moved to safety after a source close to the group told the AFP news agency the strike on Monday had targeted him.

Kobeissi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and held many positions in the group, according to the military.

Israeli bombing since yesterday has killed at least 569 people, including 50 children, and prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening attacks.

