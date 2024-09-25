Türkiye's communications director has responded to criticism from Austria's Foreign Ministry over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comparison of Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany.

In a statement, Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan's remarks at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York were "not just an analogy" but rather an "effort to help those who support this genocide to look themselves in the mirror."

The statement accused those disturbed by the comments of being complicit in "the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians."

Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it did generations ago with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity," Erdogan said in his address to the General Assembly.

Related 'UN, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza?' — Erdogan

'Western complicity'

Altun fired back, asserting that only those "who feel guilty and ashamed of their history would be disturbed" by Erdogan's words.

"President Erdogan used this comparison to make the point understandable to broad audiences to draw attention to one of the worst episodes of ethnic cleansing and genocide of our time," he added.

Defending Erdogan's stance, the statement insisted that Türkiye has "always been on the right side of history" by supporting those fleeing genocide and vowed to "continue to speak the truth and fight for justice" regarding the Palestinian cause.

The response also argued that criticising Erdogan's remarks amounts to "Western complicity" in Israel's actions.

At the General Assembly, Erdogan said, "Even if some feel uncomfortable, even if some will once again criticise us, I wish to speak out certain truths openly today, in the name of humanity, from the common rostrum of humanity."