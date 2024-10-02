WORLD
2 MIN READ
Airlines in the Gulf alter routes after Iran's missile strikes at Israel
Several airlines are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their passengers, changing their flight patterns after the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.
Airlines in the Gulf alter routes after Iran's missile strikes at Israel
Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) and Emirates Airlines planes are pictured at the tarmac of Beirut-Rafik Al Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon July 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 2, 2024

Several airlines operating in the Gulf have adjusted their flight routes to ensure passenger safety following Iran's missile strikes at Israel.

Neighbouring countries have closed their airspace and airline crews are navigating alternative routes to avoid the escalating conflict.

Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it is rerouting several flights on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East. Etihad said it is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates as the situation evolves.

Emirates Airlines

Emirates cancelled all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran, and Jordan on October 2 and 3. The airline is closely monitoring the situation in the region and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding any developments.

RelatedCould Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel lead to a wider regional war?

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq and Iran due to airspace closures.

Flydubai

Flydubai cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on October 2 and 3 due to the temporary closure of airspace, according to a statement provided to Reuters.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways said on Tuesday it had adjusted the flight routes for some of its services, resulting in changes to destination timings.

"This is in application of necessary security measures and to ensure the safety of passengers," the airline said.

RelatedIran fires nearly 200 missiles at Israel, Tel Aviv vows payback
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us