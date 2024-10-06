Sunday, October 6, 2024

1835 GMT —A year since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel is still blocking a ceasefire agreement despite Hamas' flexibility, Hamas chief negotiator and deputy Gaza chief Khalil al Hayya said in a speech shown on Hamas' Aqsa television.

Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have so far failed to end disputes between the two warring sides and broker a ceasefire agreement that would end the war and see the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza as well as many Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Hayya said that despite the flexibility on a ceasefire deal shown by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government continued to stall and undermine talks.

1824 GMT — Hamas praises Oct 7 attack ahead of anniversary

Palestinian group Hamas has praised its October 7 incursion on Israel in a video message ahead of the first anniversary of the storming of southern Israel.

"The crossing of the glorious 7th of October shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself, convincing the world and the region of its supposed superiority and capabilities," Hamas member Khalil al Hayya said in a video statement.

1809 GMT — Rallies worldwide call for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in cities around the world over the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as Israel's war in the Palestinian territory neared the one-year mark.

1802 GMT — US on Israeli bombing in Lebanon: Military pressure can enable diplomacy but has risk

The US government, reacting to Israel's heavy bombardment in Lebanon, has said that military pressure can enable diplomacy but can also lead to miscalculations.

"Military pressure can at times enable diplomacy. Of course, military pressure can also lead to miscalculation. It can lead to unintended consequences," a US State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Every civilian casualty is one too many," the State Department spokesperson said.

1742 GMT — UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'deeply concerned' by Israeli military activities

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said in a statement that it was deeply concerned by what it called Israel's "recent activities" adjacent to the mission's position inside Lebanon.

1608 GMT — Thousands across Türkiye take to streets for pro-Palestine demonstrations

Thousands of people took to the streets across Türkiye for pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel's deadly war on Gaza, one day ahead of it reaching its grim one-year mark.

Demonstrations took place in over 20 provinces, according to Anadolu reporters.

A pro-Palestine rally was held in Istanbul, where civil society groups came together to show their support for Palestine.

1605 GMT — UNICEF chief warns Gaza kids face 'post-generational challenges'

After a year of Israel's military operations in Gaza, the head of UNICEF has warned that children there will face "post-generational challenges.”

"If you look at Gaza really through the eyes of a child, it is a hellscape," UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation", noting the toll of family deaths and displacements, as well as ongoing lack of food and clean water.

"They are so traumatised by what's happening," Russell said of the kids. "Even if we can get more supplies in there, the trauma that these children are suffering is going to have lifetime and even post-generational challenges for them."

1603 GMT — Medical supplies unavailable in Gaza hospitals: Health Ministry

Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said that 60 percent of medicines, 83 percent of medical supplies are unavailable in Gaza hospitals due to the Israeli blockade and attacks.

1548 GMT — Israel used 'banned bombs' containing depleted uranium in Beirut

The Syndicate of Chemists in Lebanon (SCL) has warned that the scale of destruction and the depth of damage to buildings and the ground suggest the use of internationally banned bombs containing depleted uranium by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the SCL condemned “the barbaric aggression against civilians in Lebanon and the massacres being committed against the Lebanese people.”

It said the warning aims “to raise awareness about the effects of inhaling the dust from Israeli bombings in several Lebanese areas.”

1512 GMT — Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel

Hezbollah has said it fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli troops in Ma'alot Tarshiha settlement in northern Israel.

1510 GMT — Iran suspends flights at some airports: state media

Iran's aviation body has announced the cancellation of flights at some of the country's airports, citing "operational restrictions", state media reported as Israel vows to retaliate for an Iranian missile strike.

Because of those restrictions, "the flights at some airports of the country will be cancelled," according to IRNA state news agency citing Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo.

1341 GMT — Rockets fired from north Gaza cross into Israel: army

The Israeli military has said that rockets fired from northern Gaza crossed into southern Israel.

"Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas," the military said in a statement.

1314 GMT — Hezbollah says it launched drone attacks on Israeli base

Hezbollah has said that it launched 'attack drones' at an Israeli base south of Haifa.

The Israeli army reported that it had intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon toward the Haifa region in northern Israel.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army said, “Following the sirens activated in Menashe, Carmel, and Haifa Bay, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles launched from Lebanese territory.”

Shortly before the announcement, warning sirens had sounded in the Menashe Regional Council, located south of Haifa, and in Hadera, Carmel Beach, and the Haifa Bay area, signalling incoming rocket fire.

1311 GMT —Israel bombs Gaza's Jabaliya, kills at least 17 Palestinians

Israeli strikes in the Jabaliya area in the north of the territory have killed at least 17 people, including nine children, Gaza's civil defence agency says.

"There are 17 martyrs, including nine children, in Israeli air strikes in Jabaliya," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

1302 GMT — Israeli narrative has collapsed: former Malaysian PM

The global awakening about the Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7 of last year has led to the "collapse of the Israeli narrative and the world's realisation of Zionist deceit," veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad has said.

Mahathir, 99, delivered the remarks in a virtual address on the first day of the "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance," a three-day conference marking one year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 Palestinians.

1248 GMT —One dead in shooting incident in southern Israel: police

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured during a shooting in southern Israel's Beer Sheva, police and emergency responders have said.

"Paramedics have pronounced a 25-year-old female deceased, and are evacuating 10 casualties," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said in a statement.

1245 GMT — Israel pushes for forceful evacuations in 26 southern Lebanon towns

The Israeli army has ordered civilians in 26 border towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately amid air and ground attacks on the country.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee asked the Lebanese residents to leave their homes and move north of the Awali River.

The list of the targeted towns included Houla, Meiss Ej Jabal, and Majdal Selm.

1112 GMT — Iran 'prepared' for counterstrike against possible Israeli raid

Iran has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic Republic's retaliatory missile strike against it last week, local media has reported.

"The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared," Tasnim news agency said, quoting "an informed source" in the armed forces.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

"If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out," said Tasnim.

It added that Iran "has a list of many Israeli targets", and said Iran's attack on Tuesday "showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires".

1202 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu visits troops along Lebanese border area: office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited troops along the border with Lebanon, his office said, nearly a week after the Israeli military launched ground "operations" against Hezbollah inside southern Lebanon.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today visited the 36th Division base in the Lebanese border area," his office said in a statement.

1148 GMT — Israel defence minister warns Iran it may end up like Gaza, Beirut

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned Iran that it might end up looking like Gaza or Beirut if the Islamic republic was considering an attempt to harm Israel.

"The Iranians did not touch the air force's capabilities — no aircraft was damaged, no squadron was taken out of order," Gallant said in a statement, referring to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel that hit two bases of the Israeli air force.

"Whoever thinks that a mere attempt to harm us will deter us from taking action should take a look at (our achievements) in Gaza and Beirut."

1111 GMT — Israel kills another journalist in Gaza, raising the toll to 175

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza, bringing the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 175, the government media office has said.

In a statement, the media office identified the new victim as Hassan Hamad, without giving details about the circumstances of his death.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation,” it said, calling on the international community and international organisations to “deter the occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes.”

0956 GMT — Egypt sends medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

The Egyptian army has dispatched a new shipment of medical aid to Lebanon on Sunday amid Israeli air and ground attacks on the country.

A military statement said a plane loaded with tons of medical aid was sent to Lebanon “to help alleviate the unprecedented suffering caused by the current Israeli military operations.”

It said the aid was dispatched “upon orders from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to provide support and assistance to Lebanon.”

0946 GMT — Palestine hails French president’s call to stop arms exports to Israel

Palestine has hailed a call by French President Emmanuel Macron to halt arms exports to Israel amid its onslaught on Gaza.

“Macron’s call aligns with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supports the two-state solution and the principles of human rights,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

0946 GMT — Lebanon postpones start of school year, as Israel steps up strikes

Lebanon has said the country would be postponing the start of the school year as Israel escalates its air strikes against Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Education Minister Abbas Halabi said the new start date for more than one million students would be November 4, because of "security risks".

0943 GMT — Beirut's southern suburbs hit by more than 30 strikes overnight

The southern suburbs of Beirut were hit by more than 30 strikes overnight, the heaviest bombardment since Sept. 23, when Israel began a significant escalation in its air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.

The targets included a gas station on the main highway leading to the Beirut airport and a warehouse for medical supplies, the agency said.

0922 GMT — Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire ahead of Gaza war anniversary

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again has called for a ceasefire ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Gaza.

The German government "continues to persistently advocate for a ceasefire, which must now finally come about", he added.

"So that the civilian population in the Gaza Strip can be better protected and, of course, better cared for.

0857 GMT — Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon — health ministry

Israeli strikes killed 23 people across Lebanon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

"Israeli strikes yesterday on towns and villages of southern Lebanon" and other parts of the country "killed 23 people and wounded 93 others," it said on Sunday, without including casualties in more recent bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs after midnight.

0838 GMT –– Palestinian death toll in Gaza hits 41,870

Gaza Health Ministry has updated the death toll from Israel's war on the besieged enclave, revealing that at least 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 have been injured since October 7, 2023.

It added 45 people have been killed and 256 injured in the past 24 hours.

0816 GMT –– Gaza ministry urges residents 'not to respond' against Israeli threats

Gaza Interior Ministry has called Palestinians in the north who have been trying to survive Israel's war on the besieged enclave "not to respond to Israeli threats to evacuate, move south".

The call came after Israel threatened sheltered Palestinians with military incursions in the area if they didn't leave.

0816 GMT –– Istanbul hosts Israel's Gaza war conference in its anniversary

The Gaza conference began in Istanbul to discuss various aspects of Israel's one-year genocidal war against Palestine.

The conference "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance" will conclude on Tuesday.

The three-day conference will discuss "Operation Al Aqsa Flood", examining regional and international orders, its impacts, implications, and future directions in the context of Israel's ongoing war on Palestine.

The conference addresses several critical issues, including the moral and intellectual state of Western civilisation, the role of Arab countries amid the ongoing Gaza war, and the broader context of Palestine and the Islamic world.

0756 GMT — Lebanese syndicate condemns Israeli strikes on hospitals, paramedics

Lebanese Nurses Syndicate has said Israel targets hospitals, doctors, nurses and paramedics in its war in a “blatant challenge” to international laws and conventions.

0738 GMT ––Lebanon PM urges global 'pressure on Israel' for ceasefire

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for "pressure on Israel" for a ceasefire as a new Israeli strike hit the capital's southern suburbs.

Mikati said he backed US and French efforts for a truce, as the official National News Agency reported a strike south of Beirut.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Beirut was hit by more than 30 strikes, heard across the city.

The syndicate calls on the international community and World Health Organization to “intervene, pressure Israel to spare the health sector from its destructive war.”

0719 GMT –– Thousands march across Australia ahead of 1st anniversary of Gaza genocide

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets of Australia to protest Israeli forces' continued brutal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Major rallies were held in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide amid heavy police presence, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

0656 GMT –– Israel army says encircled Gaza's Jabaliya area

The Israeli military has said its forces surrounded the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza as a pretext for Hamas's rebuilding.

"The troops of the 401st Brigade and the 460th Brigade have successfully encircled the area and are currently continuing to operate in the area," the military said in a statement.

Gaza Civil Defense Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that multiple strikes rocked Jabaliya through the night and there were many casualties.

Israeli forces have bombarded Jabaliya regularly since the war in Gaza started, displacing almost all of its residents.

0540 GMT — Israel expels sheltered Palestinians amid intensified Gaza raids

The Israeli military has forced residents of northern Gaza to leave amid military activities in the region.

Tel Aviv aims to relocate Palestinians to the already overcrowded “humanitarian zone” in al-Mawasi.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated the military's commitment to acting forcefully against Hamas, although no specific operations were disclosed.

Palestinians have been instructed to utilise designated routes towards al-Mawasi, specifically Rashid Street and Salah El-Din Street.

0520 GMT — Hezbollah reports rocket fire against Israeli positions in Manara region

Hezbollah has announced that it has attacked Israeli soldiers stationed in Manara, northern Israel.

The Lebanese armed group reported launching three salvoes of rockets and missiles during the early morning hours.

In a separate incident, Hezbollah claimed it targeted Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate Lebanon at Khallet Shuaib in Blida.

The group stated that these attacks forced the Israeli soldiers to retreat back into their territory.

0448 GMT — Death toll from Israel's Gaza shelter attacks rises to 24

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces conducted “two brutal massacres” overnight.

The bombings targeted the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibn Rushd School, which had been converted into shelters for displaced individuals.

According to the media office, at least 24 Palestinians were killed in these attacks.

In addition, approximately 93 others sustained injuries as a result of the bombings in central Gaza.

Both the mosque and the school were sheltering hundreds of displaced people when the bombings occurred, raising concerns about civilian safety.

These attacks followed a series of Israeli assaults, with 27 homes and displacement centres targeted in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

0039 GMT — US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran's nuclear facilities

A senior US State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said it is "really hard to tell" whether Tel Aviv would retaliate.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the US on its military intentions toward Iran.

0033 GMT — Palestinians reaffirm Gaza ceasefire deal must include end to Israeli assault, lifting blockade

Palestinian factions in Gaza reaffirmed that any ceasefire agreement with Israel must include the end of Israeli military operations and a lifting of the blockade.

"There will be no agreement or deal unless our people's demands are met, including ending the aggression, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, opening the crossings, breaking the blockade, reconstruction and a serious prisoner exchange," the unnamed factions said in a statement that was shared by Hamas on Telegram.

The statement emphasised that Palestinians alone had the right to determine Gaza's post-war future and warned against external attempts to impose an alternative administration, saying such efforts would be treated as occupation acts.

0019 GMT — Six Palestinian farmers injured illegal Israeli settlers attack

Six Palestinian farmers were injured when illegal Israeli settlers attacked the group while they harvested olives on their agricultural land in the occupied West Bank.

"Dozens of illegal settlers attacked farmers while they worked in the olive fields between the villages of Al-Lubban and Rantis, injuring six of them," Majed Khalaf, mayor of the village of Rantis in northwest Ramallah, told Anadolu.

"Illegal settlers from nearby outposts called for reinforcements and launched an attack on the farmers with stones and sticks."

2342 GMT — Israel's heaviest shelling in months kills dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured late Saturday in Israeli air and artillery strikes that targeted homes in Gaza, particularly in the northern governorate, which witnessed its heaviest bombardment in five months.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said several Palestinians were killed and others injured in attacks that targeted homes, gatherings and shelters.

"Teams are unable to cope with the large number of residential houses targeted by the Israeli occupation tonight in the northern strip," Bassal said.

"There are still people trapped under the rubble of these houses, which the teams are unable to reach due to the ongoing bombardment and the lack of heavy rescue equipment," he added.

2340 GMT — Man attempts self-immolation at pro-Palestine protest near White House

A man attempted to self-immolate during a pro-Palestine protest near the White House, footage on social media showed.

The man, who claimed to be a journalist, was seen in the video with burns to his arms as those around him poured water on his hands.

His condition is unknown. Police detained the man and established a perimeter around the area.

Four people so far have staged self-immolations in the US to protest Washington's support of Israel's war in Gaza.

2341 GMT — Israeli air strike on Deir al Balah mosque kills several: medics

A new Israeli air strike on a mosque in central Gaza's Deir al Balah neighbourhood has killed at least five Palestinians and wounded several others, first responders told Reuters.

2233 GMT — Hezbollah says repelled 'attempted' Israeli infiltration at border village

Hezbollah said its fighters pushed away Israeli troops that attempted to storm into a Lebanese border village, in the latest clashes after Israel announced ground operations earlier this week.

The fighters launched "artillery shells" at "Israeli enemy soldiers who attempted to infiltrate from... Blida... forcing (them) to retreat," the group said in a statement.

2226 GMT — Army warns about Israeli attempts to lure Lebanese into espionage sites

The Lebanese army warned about Israeli attempts to lure citizens to sites designated for espionage and information gathering.

"Amid the ongoing barbaric assaults by the Israeli enemy on various Lebanese regions, this enemy is resorting to disseminating media content on some social media platforms, including videos, links and applications," it wrote on X.

It said the move wants to "draw citizens into locations designed for espionage​​​​​​​ and intelligence collection".

The army cautioned the Lebanese people about "the dangers of engaging with this content", emphasising the potential legal ramifications and security risks it poses to the nation and society.

2152 GMT — More than 25 Israeli soldiers killed since incursion into southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

More than 25 officers and soldiers from Israel's elite forces have been killed and over 130 injured since the beginning of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon earlier this month, Hezbollah said.

"These numbers have been partially acknowledged by the enemy, and the coming days will reveal what they have hidden from their audience," the Lebanese group said on Telegram.

2133 GMT — Spain's king calls for end to 'indescribable destruction' in Gaza

Spain's King Felipe VI called for an immediate end to the assault in Gaza, describing it as causing "indescribable destruction and suffering".

During a visit to Jordan, Felipe warned that the conflict, which has been continuing for almost a year, has now spread to Lebanon, worsening the situation, according to Jordanian news agency Petra.

He urged a return to the political process, emphasising the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

2129 GMT — Palestinians evacuate areas in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli bombardment

Areas in eastern and northern Gaza witnessed a wave of Palestinian displacement amid intense Israeli air and artillery bombardment, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The bombardment was accompanied by gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out intensive airstrikes on northern Gaza, which also targeted civilian homes, said the correspondent.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a strike that targeted the town of Jabalia, witnesses told Anadolu.

The displacement of Palestinians includes areas such as Atatra, Al-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Al-Mukhabarat (northwest), heading toward Gaza City and its centre, and from the east of the Jabalia Camp to its centre, witnesses added.

2101 GMT — Israel escalates, bombards southern Beirut with new air strikes

The Israeli army has begun a new wave of air strikes using fighter jets late on Saturday in Beirut's southern suburbs, Anadolu reports.

The bombing follows an ultimatum by the Israeli army that it will target buildings in five areas of the southern suburbs that "contain interests of Hezbollah", a claim it has repeatedly used to justify hitting civilian targets.​​​​​​​

Official Lebanese media said five Israeli strikes hit south Beirut and its outskirts, four of them "very violent".

"Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National News Agency said.

AFP said its correspondents in Beirut heard several explosions and saw smoke rising south of Beirut. Its footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas, with one strike creating a ball of flame that rose into the air while flares shot up amid thick smoke.

The NNA later said air traffic at Lebanon's only airport in Beirut was "ongoing despite the Israeli enemy's aggression on the southern suburbs. Several Middle East Airlines planes have just landed".

