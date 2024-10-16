The Israeli army has started suspending dozens of reservists who declared they would refuse to continue military service unless a hostage deal is reached for the return of Israelis.

"The suspension of the soldiers, including five who are currently serving in the reserves, began in recent days through phone calls to all the signatories on their behalf — including a call to a soldier serving inside the (Gaza) Strip," Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

"One of the signatories told his fellow soldiers that his superiors enquired about his participation in the letter, but he denied signing it," the newspaper said.

Another soldier described a telephone call as a "threat," while a third said his battalion commander conducted a “long reprimand call,” which ultimately led to his suspension, it said.

Netanyahu's bad-faith negotiations

Haaretz report adds that last week130 soldiers signed a letter vowing to refuse to serve unless the government commits to a cease-fire and seeks a deal to secure the release of the hostages.

The letter was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israel estimates that 101 captives are being held in Gaza, while Hamas says many of the hostages have died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to halt the war and he has continued to impose new conditions.

They include maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah crossing, and preventing the return of Palestinian fighters to northern Gaza by inspecting those returning through the Netzarim Corridor in the centre of the territory.

Hamas insists on a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a total cessation of hostilities before accepting any agreement.

Ongoing genocide

Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza following a Hamas blitz on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.