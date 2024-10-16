WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli army suspends reservists pushing for prisoner swap deal
Nearly 130 Israeli troops have signed a letter to refuse further service in the Gaza war unless the government agrees to a ceasefire and hostage deal, Israeli media reports.
Israeli army suspends reservists pushing for prisoner swap deal
Israeli soldiers pictured on the ground as they invade Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 16, 2024

The Israeli army has started suspending dozens of reservists who declared they would refuse to continue military service unless a hostage deal is reached for the return of Israelis.

"The suspension of the soldiers, including five who are currently serving in the reserves, began in recent days through phone calls to all the signatories on their behalf — including a call to a soldier serving inside the (Gaza) Strip," Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

"One of the signatories told his fellow soldiers that his superiors enquired about his participation in the letter, but he denied signing it," the newspaper said.

RelatedLive blog: Dozens of Israelis wounded in Hezbollah drone strike on Haifa

Another soldier described a telephone call as a "threat," while a third said his battalion commander conducted a “long reprimand call,” which ultimately led to his suspension, it said.

Netanyahu's bad-faith negotiations

Haaretz report adds that last week130 soldiers signed a letter vowing to refuse to serve unless the government commits to a cease-fire and seeks a deal to secure the release of the hostages.

The letter was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israel estimates that 101 captives are being held in Gaza, while Hamas says many of the hostages have died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to halt the war and he has continued to impose new conditions.

They include maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah crossing, and preventing the return of Palestinian fighters to northern Gaza by inspecting those returning through the Netzarim Corridor in the centre of the territory.

Hamas insists on a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a total cessation of hostilities before accepting any agreement.

Ongoing genocide

Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza following a Hamas blitz on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us