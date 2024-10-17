WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Sumy regions hit by Russian drone attacks
Mykolaiv Governor says that energy infrastructure was targeted, leading to blackouts in several areas, though no casualties were reported.
Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Sumy regions hit by Russian drone attacks
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said the Russian attack on the region caused a fire at a two-story building near the settlement of Znob-Novhorodske / Photo: Reuters
October 17, 2024

Infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv and northeastern Sumy regions was damaged during Russia's overnight drone attacks on the war-torn country, Ukrainian authorities said.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim stated on Telegram on Thursday that Russia's drone attack hit energy infrastructure in the region, causing blackouts in several areas, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said the Russian attack on the region caused a fire at a two-story building near the settlement of Znob-Novhorodske, which is located about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) south of Ukraine's border with Russia.

“When people were being helped, the Russians carried out repeated strikes, directing FPV (first-person view) drones at emergency services vehicles: an ambulance and a fire truck,” a corresponding statement said.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that the country's air defences shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones over Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odessa, Ternopil, and the Kiev region surrounding the capital.

“Five strikes by UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) on infrastructure facilities in the frontline areas were recorded,” the statement said, claiming that two Russian drones had left Ukraine’s airspace towards neighbouring Belarus.

Neither Russian nor Belarusian authorities have commented on the claims or the incidents.

RelatedUkraine urges NATO invitation before Biden's term ends
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us