Man attacks Japan's ruling party headquarters with Molotov cocktails
The attack comes amid election campaign in Japan with the snap general elections scheduled for October 27.
Japan's ruling party headquarters. / Photo: AP
October 19, 2024

A man threw several firebombs at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo this morning, local media has reported.

The man threw objects believed to be Molotov cocktails in front of the LDP headquarters and crashed a van into a concertina barrier at the nearby prime minister's office, according to Kyodo News on Saturday.

There have been no reports of injuries, although a police van was damaged in the attack.

Following the incident, police arrested a 49-year-old man named Atsunobu Usuda from Kawaguchi in Saitama province, near Tokyo.

The election campaign in Japan began on Tuesday, with the snap general elections scheduled for October 27.

SOURCE:AA
