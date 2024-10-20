Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha on October 21, marking Sibiha's first official visit to Türkiye. Discussions will highlight Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, its call for a diplomatic resolution to the war, and deepening bilateral relations.

This visit follows Fidan’s August trip to Ukraine, with the two countries aiming to enhance cooperation, particularly in economy, energy, and defence sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding and a consultation plan for 2025-2026 are expected to be signed.

Since Türkiye and Ukraine upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, substantial progress has been achieved in various sectors, with defence and energy at the forefront.

Minister Fidan last met with Sibiha in October 2024 during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik. As the war continues, regional security issues and peace initiatives have gained prominence.

The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify Türkiye's role as a mediator, supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution through international law.

Economic Cooperation and Free Trade Agreement

Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion.

Discussions during the visit are likely to focus on the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations, which is anticipated to come into force soon.

The agreement is seen as a vital step in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening economic collaboration in the long run.

Türkiye has played a crucial role in facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the war. In 2022, it hosted the first meetings between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s efforts in the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which enabled the export of 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, have been instrumental in mitigating global food shortages.

Türkiye has also been involved in organising prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, further highlighting its proactive stance in regional peace efforts.

This visit is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s commitment to both bilateral relations and broader regional stability, continuing its role as a key player in mediating peace and supporting Ukraine.