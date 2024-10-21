WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mozambique police clash with opposition protesters
The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week.
Mozambique police clash with opposition protesters
The protesters are angry over Mozambique elections results. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 21, 2024

Mozambique police fired teargas and bullets at protesters in the capital Maputo who had gathered at the scene where two opposition party figures were shot dead on Saturday after a disputed election.

A Reuters witness saw some police officers firing handguns while dispersing the crowd on Monday.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of Mozambique's Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, said that two journalists and a security guard were hit by bullets but not seriously wounded.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week, with early results showing that the ruling party Frelimo is set for another win. Opposition candidates say the poll was rigged.

RelatedLawyer for Mozambique opposition gunned down

Accused of electoral fraud

Frelimo has ruled the southern African country since 1975 and has been accused of electoral fraud by opposition leaders, civil society and election observers, which it denies.

Mozambique's electoral commission has declined to comment on accusations of fraud.

US-based observers said the poll did not meet international standards for democratic elections, noting reports of vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls and other issues.

"The police are turning this into a violent protest because they are firing at us. We are here to demand that the truth about the election is upheld," said protester Vladimir Manhique, a 32-year-old car mechanic.

"This is a way to demonstrate that enough is enough. This regime must fall," he said.

Several hundred people took part in the protest, with some burning red Frelimo flags in the street and throwing rocks.

Mozambican police have used live ammunition at political protests in the past, including last year, when they defended the use of force as necessary to suppress violence.

Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane said that a national strike on Monday had been well observed and told the protesters to go home after the clashes with police.

Many businesses were closed in Maputo and downtown streets were quiet.

RelatedMozambique votes in key election amid economic woes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us