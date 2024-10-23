WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blinken ends his visit to Israel, heads to Saudi Arabia: reports
He says the objective of the meetings are to get the hostages home and bring an end to the war.
Blinken ends his visit to Israel, heads to Saudi Arabia: reports
Blinken said Israeli needs to take steps to ensure aid delivery to Palestinians in Gaza / Photo: AFP
October 23, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Israel on Wednesday morning after meeting with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss ways to end the ongoing war on Gaza, after the top US diplomat's previous ten trips to the region yielded no results.

According to media reports, Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with top officials.

He told reporters while preparing to leave for Saudi Arabia that "there are two things left to do, get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow."

While citing Israeli steps taken to ensure bringing aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Blinken, however, said Israel needs to do more to allow aid into Gaza.

Commenting on Israeli plans to vacate Palestinians from northern Gaza, he stressed that the US rejects any reoccupation of Gaza.

As of October 5, the Israeli army stepped up its massive assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 42,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on October 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us