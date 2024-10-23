On October 20, MSNBC's journalist Ayman Mohyeldin hosted veteran journalist Jeremy Scahill to talk about the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, what it means and its influence on potential ceasefire talks.

Scahill is co-founder of Drop Site News and is known for playing a crucial role in building The Intercept media outlet.

The episode on MSNBC's weekend show was aired and later posted on the channel's social media accounts. However, only a day later, the interview was deleted from the channel's online platforms, sparking concerns about censoring of voices that are critical of Israeli war in Gaza.

In the interview, Scahill says Israel has been waging an "extermination campaign in the north of Gaza for the past two weeks".

"There is no food or medicine of any kind that can reach the north."

"I've just got done seeing images from the ground where children are being shredded like meat in a butcher shop. I don't understand how any of us, whether we're journalists or not (can ignore it).

"This isn't about objectivity. How any of us can watch this genocide unfold in real time? This has to stop," Scahill says in the show.

Israeli forces began the relentless attacks in the north of Gaza about three weeks ago with the declared aim of preventing Hamas fighters from regrouping and continued to intensify after the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar last Wednesday.

The health ministry has said over 650 people had been killed since the new attacks began with at least 16 people killed on Wednesday as Israeli forces targeted a hospital, refugee shelters and ordered residents to head south.

The former investigative reporter for The Intercept also spoke about how MSNBC promoted "propaganda from Israel", calling the channel out for its reporting on the Israeli war in Gaza

"I mean, we're watching a genocide in real time and I'm sorry, but on this network there are people who have promoted propaganda from Israel," Scahill added.

Since the Israeli war on Gaza began in October 2023, activists, journalists, and people on social media have called out Western media for their pro-Israel bias in coverage, systematic double standards and frequent violations of journalistic principles.

"There are people cheerleading for those running for office, who are lying to the American people about concern for the Palestinians," says Scahill in the talk show.

On October 16, Yahya Sinwar, the political chief of Hamas, was killed in a gunfight with Israeli troops.

Reports indicated that Sinwar, Israel's top target, was killed during a field confrontation, where he was dressed in full military uniform, contradicting previous Israeli claims that he had been hiding among Israeli prisoners in tunnels.

Israel’s official public broadcaster noted that Sinwar's constant movement explained his readiness for combat, as he was armed and wearing military gear.

"We should talk about Yahya Sinwar, but he is also in many ways the story of Gaza, yes he was a violent man, but his violence was rooted in the fact that he was born in a refugee camp and Israel throughout his entire life waged a war of annihilation against the Palestinians," Scahill says in the interview.

"Yes, let's talk about Yahya Sinwar, but my God, we cannot watch more children being shredded and say that this is ok."

Scahill highlighted how Israel portrayed, for the past year, Yahya Sinwar as a rat hiding in tunnels, using Israeli hostages as his human shield.

"Yahya Sinwar died in combat gear with one of his arms basically severed.

"And he manages to throw a stick at a drone, and the Israelis put this out, and they sort of did Sinwar's job for him by solidifying his reputation as a man who was willing to die for the cause of Palestinian liberation," he says.

"We can't just sit here as journalists or normal people or whatever your job is and watch human beings shredded and say that's self defense. Nothing is self defense about this."