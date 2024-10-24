The Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the identities of the terrorists behind the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara have been established.

“The female terrorist neutralised in the treacherous terrorist attack on TAI has been identified as PKK member Mine Sevjin Alcicek,” Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The male terrorist was identified as Ali Orek, codenamed "Rojger," a member of the PKK terror group.

"I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Yerlikaya.

“No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," he added.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack Wednesday on the TAI’s headquarters in Ankara. Security forces killed the terrorists in a subsequent operation.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has killed 40,000 people, including civilians.