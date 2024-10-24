Leaders from around the world have condemned the terrorist attack targeting a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital, where five people were martyred and 22 others wounded.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara on Wednesday.

"I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of the Turkish Aerospace Industries," Erdogan said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit that Erdogan was attending as a guest.

"Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye," Putin said.

United States

The US also condemned the terror attack, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying, "The United States stands with our Ally Türkiye and strongly condemns today's terrorist attack. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Blinken added in his remarks on X.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also condemned the attack.

"This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Türkiye at this very difficult time," he said.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," Rutte said.

"NATO stands with its allied nation Türkiye," he added.

EU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "strongly condemned" terrorism in all forms in a post on X following the attack.

"The EU expresses solidarity with Türkiye in this difficult time," he said.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan also condemned the attack, adding that Baku would always be on the side "of its brother, Türkiye."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned "the terrorist attack that hit Ankara in the strongest terms," in a post on X.

He highlighted that the French people "share the pain of the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and offer our condolences to them."

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X: "I am shocked by the reports of the dead and injured in Ankara. We strongly condemn terrorism in any form and stand by our partner Türkiye."

The Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to President Erdogan, saying the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathise with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also "strongly" condemned the attack, saying: "Terrorism and violence have no place in our society."

Kosovo

Kosovo condemned the attack as well, expressing solidarity with Türkiye.

"We stand with our ally, Türkiye, following today's terrorist attack in Ankara. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. Terrorism and violence have no place in our world!" says President Vjosa Osmani on X.

Slovenia

Slovenia also condemned the "heinous" attack, with Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon drawing attention to the civilian death toll.

"I condemn the heinous attack — which claimed lives of innocent people — in Türkiye today. There is no place for terrorism — or any form of violence — in democratic societies. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," she said.

Ireland

Ireland's Foreign Ministry said on X that "Ireland condemns the deadly attack that took place in Türkiye today."

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed "concern" over the terrorist attack in Ankara.

"Serbia condemns all forms of terrorism and stands in solidarity with Türkiye and its people," he said, conveying his "sincere condolences to the victims' families, and I wish those injured a speedy recovery."

Canada

Canada's Embassy in Türkiye released a similar statement of strong condemnation, adding that Ottawa stands with Türkiye, "our friend and ally, at this difficult time."

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Ankara, expressing his deepest condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Türkiye on behalf of the Hungarian people.

He conveyed that Hungary stands in solidarity with Türkiye during this difficult time, and his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore had expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish people and President Erdogan.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly and barbaric act which aims to undermine our common efforts in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Traore said: "Alongside our allies and all those who campaign for the advent of true peace in the world, let us remain committed and determined."

The DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Foreign Ministry condemned in the "strongest terms" the terrorist attack.

“The DRC reaffirms its solidarity with Türkiye and its resolute commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” the ministry said.

Mali

Mali’s transitional government President Col. Assimi Goita, also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara," Goita said in a statement.

Expressing "total solidarity" with Türkiye, a "strategic partner of Mali in terms of defence," he said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

Senegal

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye described the attack as "cowardly."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Türkiye. It is a cowardly and barbaric act. On behalf of the Senegalese people, I express our compassion and solidarity to President Erdogan, the families of the victims and the friendly Turkish people," said Faye.

"Peace to the souls of the departed and a speedy recovery to the injured."

Somalia

Somalia was quick to condemn the incident on Wednesday, calling it a "heinous" terror attack.

"This cowardly act is not just an attack on Türkiye, but a threat to global peace and security.

Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Türkiye," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.