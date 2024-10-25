China will offer the Taliban tariff-free access to its vast construction, energy and consumer sectors, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan said, as the ailing resource-rich but diplomatically isolated regime looks to build up its markets.

Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban since they took control of Afghanistan in 2021, but like all governments has refrained from formally recognising the Islamic fundamentalist group's rule amid international concern over its human rights record and those of women and girls.

However, the impoverished country could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing's supply chain security although it risks becoming a haven for militant groups threatening China's Xinjiang region and huge investments in neighbouring Pakistan.

Selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to feed China's enormous battery and construction industries would help the Taliban prop up their economy, which the U.N. says has "basically collapsed", and provide a much-needed revenue stream as the country's overseas central bank reserves remain frozen.

"China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines," Zhao Xing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote on his official X account late on Thursday, above a photo of him meeting acting deputy prime minister Abdul Kabir.

Chinese investments

Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90 percent of which was shelled pine nuts, but the Taliban government has said it is determined to find foreign investors willing to help it diversify its economy and profit from its minerals wealth.

The country exported no commodities to China last year, the data shows, but Zhao has regularly posted photos of him meeting Taliban officials responsible for mining, petroleum, trade and regional connectivity since his appointment last September.

"In the Horn of Africa, China's Special Envoy Xue Bing said that the best way to resolve security and terrorism challenges is through economic development. I think they are bringing that same mindset to Afghanistan," said Eric Orlander, co-founder of the China-Global South Project.

"I don't buy the whole strategic minerals line that we hear in Washington about how China is eyeing Afghanistan's vast lithium reserves," Orlander added, citing the cost and security challenges involved in extracting them.

"(China's) answer to everything is build a road, and from that economic development will lead to peace and harmony."

Several Chinese companies operate in Afghanistan, including the Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd, which has held talks with the Taliban administration over plans for a potentially huge copper mine, and was highlighted in an August feature in Chinese state media on Chinese companies rebuilding Afghanistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Beijing summit for more than 50 African leaders in September announced that from Dec. 1 goods entering his country's $19 trillion economy from "the least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China" would not be subject to import duties, without giving details.

The policy was then repeated on Wednesday by Vice Commerce Minister Tang Wenhong at a press conference in Beijing on the preparations for China's annual flagship import expo.

Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, confirmed on Friday the policy would apply to Afghanistan, adding it would promote mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

The Afghanistan embassy in Beijing did not respond to a request for comment.

Last October, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister told Reuters the Taliban wanted to formally join Xi's flagship "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.

Kabul has also asked China to allow it to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62 billion connectivity project connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang region to Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar.