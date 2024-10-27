WORLD
Egypt offers two-day Gaza ceasefire to allow for prisoner exchange
Egypt's Gaza temporary truce proposal suggests prisoner swap, seeking to explore the potential for a long-term peace agreement.
Captive exchange could lead to a permanent truce if Egypt’s plan is accepted. / Photo: AA
October 27, 2024

Egypt has proposed a Gaza ceasefire to facilitate a potential exchange of prisoners, aiming to build towards a longer-term truce, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi announced Sunday.

“We proposed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for two days to exchange four hostages [Israeli] for some prisoners [Palestinian], and then negotiations will take place over ten days to turn the ceasefire into a permanent truce,” Sisi said during a joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Cairo.

The Algerian president voiced strong support for Egypt’s initiative, backing Sisi’s efforts to establish calm in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel estimates that around 101 of its citizens are still held captive by the Hamas group in Gaza, with concerns that some may have already been killed in Israel’s indiscriminate air strikes across the densely populated tiny area.

Efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to secure a ceasefire and facilitate a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas have so far stalled, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refusing to consider ending the conflict.

Israel's war on Gaza

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
