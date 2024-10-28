Türkiye’s developing ties with the BRICS group are not an alternative to its existing engagements, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our developing relations with BRICS are by no means, and can never be, an alternative to our existing engagements. We are not changing course. On the contrary, we are striving to claim our rightful place in the changing global system with a Türkiye-centered approach,” President Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye takes its place on all such platforms as a longtime NATO ally and a country seeking full EU membership, he added.

He stressed that his country goes “wherever its interests lie, and it develops cooperation in whatever direction its benefits require.”

Erdogan last week attended a summit in Russia of BRICS – representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus several other countries – as an invited guest.

Ankara terror attack

In the wake of last week’s terrorist PKK attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, which martyred five people and injured 22 others, Türkiye has hit over 470 targets and neutralised 213 terrorists, said the president.

Türkiye “crumpled up messages” intended to be conveyed by the terrorist attack on the Turkish defence firm, he stressed.

Erdogan said Türkiye will "decisively" continue its leaps in the defence industry, "which is the source of pride for our country in the world."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.