No nuclear risk from fire at Britain's nuclear submarine shipyard — Police
Two people have been hospitalized for suspected smoke inhalation, with authorities advising nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed.
Cumbria Constabulary said a “significant” fire broke out soon after midnight at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England. / Photo: AP Archive
October 30, 2024

Two people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at the shipyard that builds Britain's nuclear-powered submarines, but there is “no nuclear risk,” police said Wednesday.

Cumbria Constabulary said a “significant” fire broke out soon after midnight at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England.

The force said two people were taken to hospitals with suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties. It advised people living nearby to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

The 150-year-old shipyard, about 220 miles (350 kilometres) northwest of London, is currently building several nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Navy. It is also where the handful of subs that carry the UK's nuclear missiles were constructed.

