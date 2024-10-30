WORLD
3 MIN READ
Illegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Bashar al Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, says farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.
Illegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Israeli activists surround a Palestinian woman as they try to enter her family's land, after the Palestinian family was forcefully evicted by Israeli settlers backed by soldiers, in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Jala, Aug. 2, 2024. / Photo: AP
October 30, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted hundreds of centuries-old olive trees in Qaryut village in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer and activist.

"Around 2,000 dunams (2 square kilometres) are now almost empty of olive trees after settlers cut down hundreds of trees," Bashar al-Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

He said farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.

"Most of the uprooted trees were perennial," he added.

Mohammad Badawi, a farmer, called the uprooting of centuries-old olive trees a "real disaster."

"I have lost 30 olive trees out of 100 trees by the settlers," he said.

"For years, we have been facing intimidation and abuse by Israeli settlers," Badawi added.

Related'Ghettoisation of Occupied West Bank': Israel creates 'buffer' zones

According to Palestinian figures, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out some 16,663 attacks on Palestinians and lands and properties across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October last year.

Data from the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now show that there are half a million illegal settlers in 146 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 43,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

At least 763 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestine's Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can Elon Musk’s political plot escape the American curse?
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
Trump says Netanyahu, who sabotaged Gaza truce efforts on numerous occasions, 'wants to end' war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us