Saturday, November 2, 2024

2043 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called Gaza ceasefire proposals a “smokescreen" as they do not include an end to the Israeli war or withdrawal from the enclave.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said ceasefire proposals floated in recent days don’t include an end to the Israeli assault, withdrawal from Gaza, or the return of displaced Palestinians to their areas.

"We are positively engaged with any proposals and ideas that ensure the cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza,” he added.

Rishq accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the negotiations as “a cover to continue his aggression.”

“The role-swapping game between the occupation and the US administration is ongoing in Lebanon, just as it is in Gaza,” he said.

1932 GMT — More Israeli soldiers died in northern Gaza, army says

Two more Israeli soldiers died in northern Gaza, the army has said, noting that troops served with the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the same incident, added the army, without providing further details.

The two deaths brought to 780 the total number of Israeli soldiers died since the beginning of Israel’s invasion in Gaza, according to military figures released by the army.

1923 GMT — Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel’s abduction of Lebanese citizen

Lebanon has said that it will file a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli abduction of a Lebanese citizen.

A Lebanese citizen was kidnapped on Friday in a suspected Israeli naval operation in Batroun, about 30 kilometers north of Beirut.

Lebanese authorities said that the abductee was a sea captain, denying that he was a Hezbollah commander.

A statement by Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the premier instructed his Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib to file a UN complaint over the abduction.

The statement said Mikati contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to be briefed on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the case.

1855 GMT — US warns Iran that it won't be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again: report

The US has warned Iran in recent days against launching another attack on Israel, adding Washington will not be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official and a former Israeli official.

1750 GMT –– Israeli attacks kill 71 in Lebanon as death toll nears 3,000

Israeli air strikes killed at least 71 people and injured 169 others on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the new fatalities brought to 2,968 the number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023, while 13,319 others were injured.

1740 GMT –– Israel army official says 'Hezbollah operative' seized in Lebanon commando raid

An Israeli military official said that naval commandos had captured a "senior Hezbollah operative" in the Lebanese coastal city of Batroun and brought him to Israel for investigation.

"In the Lebanese town of Batroun, a senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as an expert in his field, was apprehended," the official said. "The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated."

1712 GMT –– Israeli drone strike kills 6 people in central Gaza

Six people were killed on Saturday evening in an Israeli drone strike in central Gaza, a medical source said.

A child was among the victims in the attack that targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

1708 GMT –– 1 killed, 15 injured as Israeli jets strike residential apartment in southern Beirut

At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in an Israeli air strike in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli strike targeted a residential apartment in Galerie Semaan neighborhood in southern Beirut, a ministry statement said.

1705 GMT –– UNIFIL denies involvement in kidnap of Lebanese sea captain north of Beirut

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) denied any involvement in the kidnap of a Lebanese man in a suspected Israeli raid north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“UNIFIL has not been involved in facilitating any kidnapping or other violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said in a statement.

“Disinformation and false rumors are irresponsible and put peacekeepers at risk,” she warned.

Lebanese security forces said Saturday that authorities were investigating whether Israel was involved in a naval operation during which a man was kidnapped in Batroun, about 30 kilometres north of Beirut on Friday.

1608 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli base as Hamas ambushes army in Gaza

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed a rocket attack on an Israeli military intelligence base in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the Glilot military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets.

The Glilot military base is a key intelligence facility and home to the army’s Unit 8200, responsible for intelligence gathering within the military's intelligence division.

Meanwhile, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that they had killed and injured Israeli soldiers, targeting their military vehicles in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Qassam reported hitting an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell and targeting a group of Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabalia camp.

The brigades also said they detonated a pre-rigged house targeting an Israeli foot patrol, resulting in further casualties near the same area.

1600 GMT –– 2 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli strikes in war-torn Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in two Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to witnesses.

An Israeli drone opened fire on a group of civilians in the northern city of Jabalia, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others, witnesses said.

Another Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli shelling that targeted a group of Palestinians near a clinic in Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, they added.

1550 GMT –– Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week.

The predawn strike on Tira, which followed air raid sirens across central Israel, was one of several barrages fired from Lebanon early in the day. Many of the projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, while others landed in unpopulated areas.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said 11 people were hurt by shrapnel and glass shards in a direct strike on a building in Tira, a predominantly Israeli Arab town. Footage showed significant damage to the roof and top floor of the three-story building and cars below.

1543 GMT –– Thousands march to US Embassy in London to demand end to complicity in Israel’s genocide

Thousands of people held a rally in the British capital to protest Israeli genocide and demand a total halt of arms shipment to Israel.

A large crowd first staged a die-in protest outside Downing Street, where the Prime Minister's Office is located, to commemorate more than 42,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel since October last year.

Later, the protesters started the march from Whitehall to the US Embassy by shouting pro-Palestinian slogans, including "Free Palestine."

1537 GMT –– Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

Cairo is hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas to discuss forming a committee to run Gaza as part of post-war plans, a senior Egyptian security source has told Egypt's state affiliated Al Qahera News TV.

The move is part of Egypt's mediation efforts involving Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a ceasefire and expand humanitarian aid access.

The source also said that Hamas insists that talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement that secures an end to the war, and also achieves a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal.

1456 GMT –– 3 children injured in Israeli strike during polio vaccination in Gaza City

Three Palestinian children were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a medical clinic during a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza City, witnesses said.

Witnesses said a quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on the Sheikh Radwan Clinic in northern Gaza City as children gathered to receive a second dose of polio vaccine.

The second phase of the polio vaccination campaign started Saturday morning in Gaza City, excluding northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has launched a deadly onslaught since last month.

1325 GMT — Israeli commandos allegedly capture Hezbollah naval official 200 km inside Lebanon: Report

An elite Israeli commando unit advanced approximately 200 kilometres (about 124 miles) into Lebanese territory, capturing a prominent official allegedly linked to the Hezbollah group’s naval forces, Israel's Maariv newspaper reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security forces are investigating a maritime attack conducted by unidentified armed individuals who reportedly kidnapped an individual from the beach of Batroun in northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported Saturday that the incident took place early Friday morning, citing residents who said an unknown military force conducted a beach-landing operation at Batroun.

The fully equipped group allegedly moved to a beachfront residence and abducted a Lebanese national before escaping by sea on speedboats.

1215 GMT — Israel kills 55 more people in Gaza as death toll exceeds 43,300

At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,314, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 102,019 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 192 others in seven massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1120 GMT — Hamas warns of Israeli plans to displace Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian group Hamas warned of the Israeli government and illegal settler plans to force Palestinians out of their villages in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi, in an official statement, said: “We warn of the grave danger posed by the plans led by the extremist occupation government and illegal settler groups to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank.”

Mardawi highlighted that current actions in areas such as Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, and villages around Nablus, Salfit, and Ramallah constitute a “serious plan targeting Palestinian presence in the occupied West Bank.”

He said: “The occupation seeks to alter the demographic reality and complete its West Bank annexation plan, which has already resulted in the seizure of thousands of acres of Palestinian land over the years.”

1115 GMT — Iranian supreme leader warns US, Israel of ‘crushing response’

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a stern warning to both the US and Israel, pledging a "crushing response" for actions against his country.

“The enemies – whether the Zionist entity or the United States – should know that they will certainly face a crushing response for their actions against Iran, its people, and the resistance front,” Khamenei said in a speech in the capital Tehran.

“We will take all necessary actions – whether military, arms, or political measures – to confront arrogance,” Khamenei added.

1112 GMT — Israeli army reports intercepting 3 drones over Red Sea

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had intercepted three drones over the Red Sea, stating they were launched from the east.

In a statement, the Israeli army said “three unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the Red Sea, launched from the east."

"We intercepted the drones before they entered Israeli territory, so no alarms were activated,” the army added.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the drones were intercepted over Eilat, a southern city along the Red Sea coast.

0923 GMT — Israel army claims intercepted three drones over Red Sea

The Israeli military has claimed it intercepted three drones launched from the east over the Red Sea, without specifying where they came from.

"A short while ago, three UAVs that were launched from the east were intercepted over the Red Sea, the UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military claimed in a statement.

0854 GMT — Khamenei says US, Israel face 'crushing response' for confronting Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the United States and Israel will "undoubtedly receive a crushing response" for what they do against his country, state media reported.

"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.

He made the comments to students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by hardline students shortly after the Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.

0831 GMT — Israel nearing end of ‘intense phase’ of ground offensive in southern Lebanon, military sources say

The Israeli army is approaching the end of its intensive ground offensive in southern Lebanon, Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation has reported, citing military sources.

“After a month of ground manoeuvres, the army is nearing the conclusion of the intense phase in southern Lebanon, as planned by Israeli and Northern Command leadership,” the report stated. Thousands of active-duty and reserve soldiers have reportedly been granted leave for recovery.

The broadcaster also indicated that Israel is preparing to redeploy forces along the Lebanese border amid ongoing ceasefire discussions aimed at a potential US-brokered political settlement with the Lebanese government.

0703 GMT — Israel kills at least 25 Palestinians in fresh strikes on Gaza

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in Israeli attacks targeting northern and central Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded when Israeli forces shelled the Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza City.

Separately, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that Israeli air strikes also hit a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five people and injuring several others.

A medical source at the al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the hospital received the bodies of 10 Palestinians and several injured individuals after Israeli forces targeted homes in Nuseirat Camp.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured due to Israeli shelling that struck the Tal al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

0636 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek rises to 57

The death toll from Israeli air strikes on Lebanon's eastern Baalbek district has risen to 57, the official news agency has reported.

0634 GMT — Hezbollah says launched rockets at an intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday.

At 00:30 GMT the group "fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv" Hezbollah said in a statement.

0205 GMT — At least 19 Israelis injured as rocket from Lebanon strikes central Israel

At least 19 Israelis were injured, including four in moderate condition, after a rocket launched from Lebanon hit a building in the Israeli town of Tira, according to first responders.

The Israeli army reported that sirens sounded in the Sharon and Dan regions as three rockets fired from Lebanon entered Israeli airspace. While interception attempts were made, one of the rockets breached defences and caused injuries on impact.

The attack came as Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

0024 GMT — Israeli military says sirens sound in central Israel

The Israeli military has said that sirens sound in a number of areas in central Israel following launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

2128 GMT — Palestine's UN envoy hopes Geneva conference on Middle East conflict will take place 'as soon as possible'

Palestine's envoy to the UN in New York said that he hopes a Geneva conference on the Middle East conflict will take place "as soon as possible."

Riyad Mansour's remarks came after Swiss President Viola Amherd said that a conference on the conflict would be organised in Geneva in the coming months.

"I know that our delegation here in Geneva, with the government of Switzerland, they are conducting the dates and the details of the convening of this conference," Mansour said at a meeting in Geneva with the Association of the Accredited Correspondents to the United Nations (ACANU).

Noting the Fourth Geneva Convention, he said: "When there are crimes of the magnitude of what is really happening in Gaza and also in the West Bank — with violence from the settlers against the civilian population, the Palestinians — then there should be all countries, members of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and international humanitarian law, to ensure respect at all times of the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention."

2127 GMT — Hospital in northern Gaza operates with limited capabilities, single surgeon

Only hospital in northern Gaza is operating with limited health capabilities and with one surgeon in light of the deadly Israeli incursion for nearly one month.

"The Al-Awda Hospital is the only hospital in northern Gaza that has a doctor specialised in general surgery at times many injured people who require urgent medical interventions," the hospital's director, Mohammed Salha, told Anadolu Agency.

Amid low and limited medical capabilities, Salha noted that "over 70 percent of the injured cases in the hospital require urgent surgery interventions."

2008 GMT —Israel 'not serious' about Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel does not take Gaza ceasefire negotiations seriously.

Speaking to Al-Aqsa TV channel, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said Israel does not offer any genuine proposals and "is definitively not serious in the (ceasefire) negotiations."

"Any proposal presented to us (Hamas) that meets our people's demands, ends their suffering, and completely halts the Israeli aggression, not temporarily, we will proceed with it without hesitation," Hamdan said.

2002 GMT — Palestinian, US officials discuss efforts to stop Israeli war in northern Gaza

A senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and a US official discussed efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli war in northern Gaza.

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, met US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in the central West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The officials emphasised the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, and Israeli recent crimes and massacres in the region.

