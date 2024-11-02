Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needed permission from its allies to fire long-range missiles into Russia in the face of a North Korean troops deployment there.

"We see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory — all their camps. We could strike preventively if we had the ability to strike long enough," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday.

He accused Kiev's allies of "just waiting for the North Korean military to start striking at Ukrainians" instead of providing "the long-range capability that is so necessary".

"Instead of providing the much-needed long-range capabilities, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching," he said.

'Until victory'

The US on Thursday said that up to 8,000 North Korean soldiers have reached Russia's border region with Ukraine, trained and ready for combat.

Earlier on Friday, the North Korean Foreign Minister said they would stand by Russia until they reach victory.

"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Friday an additional $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine.