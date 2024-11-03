WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye leads call for UN to stop arms sales to Israel
"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says.
Türkiye leads call for UN to stop arms sales to Israel
Türkiye's initiative was signed by 52 countries and two international organisations. / Photo: AA
November 3, 2024

Türkiye, along with 53 other signatories, has sent a joint letter to the UN Security Council urging it to take immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced.

The letter, led by Türkiye's initiative, was signed by 52 countries and two international organisations, and submitted to the UN on November 1, calling for a cessation of arms supplies to Israel.

"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Fidan said at a news conference in Djibouti, where he attended the third Ministerial Review Conference of Türkiye-Africa Partnership on Sunday.

Stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has become a "global threat," he urged all countries to prevent Israel from ignoring international law.

Stressing that the current global system does not provide a solution, Fidan said: "This system, which reproduces historical injustices" needs to change.

"This inevitable transformation will occur under the leadership of African countries, which the current international system has ignored," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us