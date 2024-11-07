WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel signs $5.2B deal to acquire advanced F-15 fighter jets
Purchase will be financed through US military aid to Israel, Defense Ministry says
A F-15 fighter jet takes off during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 7, 2024

Israel, which continues to strike both Gaza and Lebanon, on Thursday announced signing a deal to purchase 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from US aviation giant Boeing.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the agreement, signed on Wednesday, is part of a broader aid package approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year and includes an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The jets will be "equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems" and integrated with advanced Israeli technologies, the statement said.

According to the ministry, the upgraded aircraft will help the air force "maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East."

Delivery of the aircraft will begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft to be supplied annually.

Israeli attacks in occupied Gaza since October 7, 2023, have killed more than 43,000 people, most of them women and children.

Violence also spread to Lebanon, where Israeli air and ground attacks have killed more than 3,000 people since the Gaza invasion.

SOURCE:AA
