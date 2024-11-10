WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump completes full swing state sweep after winning Arizona
Donald Trump's total of electoral votes now reaches 312 votes after winning  Arizona's 11 votes.
Trump completes full swing state sweep after winning Arizona
Trump became the first president in 40 years to capture all seven battleground states. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 10, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has won the state of Arizona in this week's US presidential election, according to US media, completing the Republican's sweep of all seven swing states.

After four days of counting in the southwestern state, which has a large Hispanic population, Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes on Saturday.

Trump, who had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House by early Wednesday, now has a final total of 312 votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 226.

Outgoing President Joe Biden scored a narrow but crucial victory in Arizona in 2020 during his victory that sent Trump to defeat after his first term in office.

Full sweep

The presidential race was called in the early hours of Wednesday, November 6, hours after counting began the day before, after Trump secured enough electoral votes to become president.

Trump has won all swing states in this race, including Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), North Carolina (16 electoral votes), Michigan (15 electoral votes), Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes), Nevada (6 electoral votes) and Arizona.

Trump became the first president in 40 years to capture all seven battleground states. He came close to this feat in 2016 but lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us