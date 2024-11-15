As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan 20, 2025, he has announced a slate of appointees with deep ties to Christian and Jewish Zionism and with connections to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful lobbying group that exerts disproportionate influence over US foreign policy with the sole aim of advancing Israel’s interests.

Here’s a closer look at AIPAC’s footprint on Trump’s emerging cabinet.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

Among Trump’s most controversial appointments is Pete Hegseth, an Army combat veteran and Fox News host who has shown unwavering support for Israel’s hardline policies.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer with deployments in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, carries visible symbols of his beliefs—a large Crusader’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo on his chest and the biblical verse Matthew 10:34, which reads, “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword.”

Critics fear his explicit religious Zionism could shape a more aggressive US defence policy in the Middle East.

Hegseth’s pro-Israel rhetoric has often blurred lines, openly advocating for a shared American-Israeli military stance that he once called “the frontline of Western civilisation.”

“Zionism and Americanism are the front lines of Western civilisation,” he said and supported a somewhat “dual loyalty”.

At a 2018 religious conference in Jerusalem, Hegseth went so far as to express hope for a “miracle” that would lead to rebuilding the Temple on the Temple Mount, a highly contentious goal among Zionist factions.

His appointment suggests a Trump administration willing to intensify US involvement in supporting Israel’s most assertive goals, raising concerns over impartiality in Middle Eastern diplomacy and the potential for further alienating Palestinian interests.

Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser

Mike Waltz, a Florida Congressman and former Green Beret, has been appointed National Security Adviser, signalling an even stronger pro-Israel tilt in the White House, especially regarding the controversial Abraham Accords.

Waltz has openly supported Israel's hardline policies, receiving $235,966 from pro-Israel lobby groups, including AIPAC. He has praised Israel’s targeting of Hezbollah and urged a military stance against Iran, recently advocating for strikes on Iran’s oil hub at Kharg Island and its nuclear facilities at Natanz.

Waltz is also a vocal supporter of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, calling them “our best allies in the Middle East after Israel” and advocating for special US visas for the members of the YPG/PKK terrorist group, a stance that clashes with the national security of Washington’s key NATO ally, Türkiye.

In his new role, Waltz is expected to prioritise expanding the Abraham Accords, pushing for Saudi Arabia to join the nexus to further align regional powers with Israel against Iran.

His appointment signals a continuation—and likely intensification—of Trump’s pro-Israel stance in foreign policy, with a willingness to escalate tensions with Iran and support Israel’s military strategies in the region.

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard is a known turncoat. She was in Democratic Party from 2013 to 2021. During Trump’s first term, she called him “Saudi Arabia’s bitch” for signing defence deals with the Gulf country.

In 2019, The Intercept reported that Gabbard’s House campaigns had received money from over 100 individuals linked to India’s far-right Hindu nationalist groups. Over the years, Hindu nationalists have become bedfellows with Zionists - their common hatred for Muslims binds them together.

Gabbard brings a mix of non-interventionist ideals and staunch support for Israel, particularly in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Gabbard’s comments on recent pro-Palestine protests further underscore this alignment, as she has labelled these protestors “puppets” of a “radical Islamist organisation,” implicitly referencing Hamas.

Citing Hamas as a “threat that must be defeated militarily and ideologically,” she maintains that lasting peace in Israel is unattainable as long as Hamas remains in power.

Gabbard’s stance has attracted backing from pro-Israel groups, reflected in her nearly $40,000 in donations from pro-Israel lobbyists, according to AIPAC tracker.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick for CIA Director, is another figure whose stance on Israel reflects a sharp alignment with hardline pro-Israel policies. Previously a congressman from Texas and former director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, accusing it of diverting critical intelligence assets away from monitoring groups like Hamas.

He has also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting “a false narrative” about Israel targeting innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Ratcliffe’s remarks on Iran are particularly concerning, as he has openly praised Israel’s military strikes on Iranian targets, framing them as a key example of the “Trump doctrine” of maximum pressure.

His comment, “What Israel has done is essentially employ the Trump doctrine…understanding that the only way to deter terrorists like Iran and their proxies is to put your foot on their throat,” emphasises his unwavering support for Israel’s aggressive posture in the region.

Ratcliffe’s views on Israel are heavily influenced by a national security outlook that prioritises Israel’s interests, sometimes at the cost of broader diplomatic considerations.

Steven Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

Despite his lack of diplomatic experience—making him the first non-Jewish US ambassador to Israel in over a decade—Huckabee’s nomination highlights the influence of Christian Zionism within Trump’s cabinet.

His views align closely with those of hard-right Israeli leaders, such as Minister Ben Gvir, who celebrated Huckabee’s appointment, further deepening the ideological divide on US foreign policy towards Israel and Palestine.

This move will potentially sideline diplomatic neutrality and instead drag America towards the extremist agenda of Israel, which is facing the heat for engaging in what many scholars of genocide are calling a genocide unfolding in Gaza.

Steven Witkoff, nominated as Special Envoy to the Middle East, is another key figure in Trump’s cabinet who brings no diplomatic experience but carries a deeply ingrained connection to the Trump administration’s pro-Israel agenda.

A real estate tycoon and major donor, Witkoff is well-embedded in Trump’s inner circle, particularly through his ties to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor, who played a crucial role in crafting the Trump peace plan and the Abraham Accords.

Witkoff’s relationship with Israel is notably personal and ideological, exemplified by his reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s last address to Congress, where he described the speech as "spiritual"—a sentiment that starkly contrasts with the more measured responses from many Democratic lawmakers.

Witkoff’s admiration for Netanyahu and his deep involvement with the Jewish business community reflects the influence of wealthy, pro-Israel interests in shaping US Middle East policy.

His appointment further solidifies Trump’s unwavering pro-Israel stance, reinforcing the narrative that the US is aligned with Israel’s most hardline positions.

Witkoff’s nomination, coming after a period of heightened tensions regarding military aid to Israel, suggests a continued emphasis on fostering relations with Israeli leaders and bolstering efforts like the Abraham Accords—agreements that have been criticised for sidelining Palestinian issues while advancing normalisation between Israel and several Arab nations.

Mike Huckabee, US ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee, Trump's pick for US Ambassador to Israel, is a Baptist minister and staunch Christian Zionist.

Huckabee claims to have travelled to Israel over 100 times, cultivating a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His unwavering allegiance to Israel’s right-wing agenda, including his dismissal of Palestinian identity, underscores a deeply partisan and ideological approach to the role.Huckabee has previously stated, “There’s really no such thing as a Palestinian,” a remark that erases Palestinian history and identity. He has consistently downplayed Israel’s colonial-style occupation, referring to the West Bank as “Judea and Samaria” and portraying illegal Jewish settlements as “neighbourhoods” and “cities.” In a 2017 interview, Huckabee claimed, “There is no such thing as an occupation,” aligning himself with the violent Zionist gangs operating out of the Occupied West Bank. Huckabee has even given a "green light" to Israel, asking the Zionist state to proceed with enforcing demographic change and forcing indigenous Palestinians out of their homes. His nomination has sparked strong reactions, with many critics voicing concerns over the dangerous implications his appointment could have on both the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and US foreign policy.

Elise Stefanik, US Ambassador to the UN

Trump’s choice of Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the United Nations also seems to be influenced by AIPAC and pro-Israeli interests.

Stefanik, who has received over $917,000 from pro-Israel lobby groups, including AIPAC, has said, “Israel is a miracle” and an example of “human potential.”

Stefanik has actively advocated for Israel’s policies, often aligning herself with its hardline approaches.

She has openly condemned pro-Palestinian solidarity protests at Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania campuses, including phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “Intifada,” which she has labelled as “advocating for the murder of Jews.”

Her record includes supporting over ten congressional bills that limit free speech in the context of pro-Palestine advocacy, reflecting her commitment to combatting criticism of Israel in public spaces, particularly in academic settings.

Trump has echoed these sentiments, vowing to “set back” pro-Palestine student protests by proposing drastic measures, including deportation of students supporting Palestinian rights.

At Israeli Knesset Caucus in Jersusalem in May, 2024, she affirmed her loyalty to Trump’s pro-Israel agenda, saying, “It is the US’s high honour and high responsibility to support Israel’s effort to ‘eliminate Hamas,’” and praised the US Embassy's move to Jerusalem, calling Israel “the physical embodiment of Herzl’s maxim: ‘If you will it, it is no dream.’”

Her enthusiastic endorsement of Herzl’s vision for Israel further exemplifies her Zionist convictions, which will likely shape Washington’s approach at the UN, diminishing the prospect of resolving the long-standing issue of Palestinian freedom and security.

Kristi Noem, Homeland Security

Kristi Noem has been chosen as Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, but her record raises concerns about free speech and her alignment with pro-Israel policies.

Earlier this year, Noem signed a bill into law in South Dakota mandating the use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when investigating allegations of discrimination.

This definition has been widely criticised for conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism, limiting freedom of expression and stifling debate on Israeli policies.

Such laws create a chilling effect on public discourse, where individuals may hesitate to speak freely about Israel for fear of being accused of antisemitism.

Noem believes the Zionist ideology of Jewish being “God’s chosen people” and stated that the bill ensures “the security of God's Chosen People,” but it effectively curtails any criticism of Israel under the guise of protecting Jewish communities.

Beyond her stance on Israel, Noem gained national attention for the backlash over a personal disclosure in her memoir about shooting her hunting dog—an incident that drew widespread condemnation due to societal views on animal cruelty.

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Marco Rubio, once dismissed by Trump as a "total lightweight," unworthy of managing even a small company, has now been tapped for a pivotal role as Secretary of State, after years of strong ties to the pro-Israel lobby.

In 2015, Trump called Marco Rubio a puppet of the Jewish billionaire Adelson family, but by 2024, he accepted $100 million from Miriam Adelson and appointed Rubio as Secretary of State.

Rubio has consistently echoed the hardline pro-Israel rhetoric championed by Trump, aligning himself with the “peace through strength” doctrine, and in a recent viral video, he called for Israel to “destroy every element of Hamas.”

His comparison of Israel’s genocidal agenda in Gaza to the Allies’ pursuit of Hitler during the Holocaust is a particularly controversial stance that raises concerns over the broader implications of such inflammatory rhetoric.

Rubio’s financial ties to pro-Israel groups are significant, having received over a million dollars in donations from organisations such as AIPAC.

Despite his deep support for Israel, Rubio’s actions have sometimes sparked backlash within his own political circles, including his 2022 vote against emergency funding for Israel over concerns about border enforcement.

His past political relationship with Norman Braman, a powerful figure in the Miami Jewish community, has only further solidified his position within the pro-Israel camp.

Lee Zeldin, EPA administrator

Lee Zeldin, the former congressman selected by Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has been a staunch supporter of pro-Israel policies, receiving nearly a million dollars from Zionist lobby groups, including AIPAC.

His alignment with Israel's hardline positions is evident in his vocal opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza, describing Hamas as an organisation intent on "wiping Israel off the map."

Zeldin strongly opposed calls for a ceasefire, claiming that Hamas would use any pause to "reorganise" and "go back on offence," arguing that Israel had no choice but to continue its mass murder of civilians to "eliminate Hamas."

Zeldin's commitment to Israel and his backing of Trump’s policies make him a controversial pick for the EPA, a role traditionally tied to environmental policy rather than international diplomacy.

His Jewish background, particularly his family's Zionist roots, has shaped his political narrative, further cementing his place as a MAGA loyalist.