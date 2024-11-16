The Gaza Tribunal, a newly established independent initiative, seeks to investigate the legal, political, and ethical dimensions of Israel's ongoing Gaza invasion.

The tribunal, framed as a "global conscience" platform, invites international participation to address human rights violations and find solutions to the Gaza war.

Ahmet Koroglu, project coordinator and member of the tribunal’s presidential panel, shared insights into the initiative’s purpose and goals, highlighting its foundation on historical examples of "conscience courts."

Inspired by historical tribunals

Koroglu explained that the Gaza Tribunal draws inspiration from landmark efforts in history, such as the Russell Tribunal of the 1960s, which examined the US invasion of Vietnam.

"The Russell Tribunal was the first of its kind, established to bring public awareness and find solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Vietnam. Similar tribunals have emerged over the years to address global injustices," he said.

Similarly, the Gaza Tribunal seeks to raise public awareness and encourage collective action against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly in the aftermath of the events of October 7, 2023.

Koroglu emphasised that the initiative is not formally integrated into the legal framework, but rather is rooted in humanitarian conscience, allowing people from all walks of life to participate.

"This is not just a legal endeavour; it’s about raising awareness and finding solutions. Anyone who wishes to contribute is welcome," he added.

Platform for humanity

Positioned as a global platform, the tribunal invites participation from artists, academics, activists, and everyday citizens.

"We want to transform the Gaza Tribunal into a space for humanity where anyone — witnesses, victims, intellectuals, or those with evidence — can share their contributions," Koroglu noted.

The project's goal is to bring diverse voices together in the pursuit of justice and resolution.

The tribunal also stands apart from traditional courts, focusing on complementing their efforts rather than replacing them.

By addressing gaps in international systems, the tribunal hopes to serve as a conscience-driven initiative to amplify awareness of the Gaza crisis and foster global solidarity.

The tribunal launched with consultations held in London on October 31 and November 1, marking the beginning of a year-long initiative that will culminate with hearings in Istanbul in October 2025.

Koroglu revealed that the core team includes 50-60 people and has already attracted widespread interest from diverse sectors.

He said interest in the project is growing steadily, stressing the importance of the project’s humanitarian dimension and describing it as a critical step toward addressing the crisis in Gaza.

Forum for alternative justice

The tribunal, led by Richard Falk, a distinguished international law expert and former UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, is taking a different approach to international justice, aiming to highlight civil society voices in the examination of abuses following the brutal Israeli war that stated in October 2023.

Its Presidential Committee includes former UN special rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Hilal Elver, as well as academics Raji Sourani, Susan Akram, Ahmet Koroglu, John Reynolds, Diana Buttu, Cemil Aydin, and Penny Green.

Among the tribunal members, are many notable individuals from various regions of the world and different professional backgrounds.

These include Ilan Pappe, Jeff Halper, Ussama Makdisi, Ayhan Citil, Cornel West, Avi Shlaim, Naomi Klein, Aslı Bali, Mahmood Mamdani, Craig Mokhiber, Hatem Bazian, Mehmet Karli, Sami Al-Arian, Farank Barat, Hassan Jabareen, Willy Mutunga, Victor Kattan, and Victoria Brittain.

The tribunal, rooted in public conscience, is planned to hold its second phase in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in May 2025, with the third and final stage scheduled for October 2025 in Istanbul.

The tribunal's formation reflects growing frustration with the perceived constraints and delays in formal international justice systems, such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), where cases regarding Israel's Palestine attacks have been slow to make progress.

Beyond addressing recent events, the tribunal’s legal framework will integrate themes of settler-colonialism and apartheid, contextualising its findings within the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and historic events such as the 1948 Nakba and Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories post-1967.