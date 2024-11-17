WORLD
Russia unleashes deadly barrage on Ukraine as war nears 1,000 days
Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Odessa region, Ukraine, November 17, 2024. / Photo: AP
November 17, 2024

Russia pounded Ukraine on Sunday with a massive attack that killed 11 people across several regions and damaged the country's already fragile energy grid, as the world prepared to mark 1,000 days since Moscow's full-scale military action.

Nationwide emergency power restrictions would be implemented Monday ahead of a much-feared winter, the state grid operator announced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kiev as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia's largest, came as Moscow's assault neared its 1,000th day, which will be marked at the United Nations on Monday.

Deaths were reported from the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

Rescuers scrambled to respond, with firefighters in the Odessa region hosing down heavily damaged buildings.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine launch 'largest ever drone attacks' on each other

Tough winter

The attack comes at a time when Moscow has been steadily advancing in Ukraine's east and with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House, raising questions over the future of US support for Kiev.

Many fear a third winter of war will be the toughest yet, with Ukraine's energy infrastructure already damaged by intense Russian attacks.

"Tomorrow, November 18, all regions will be forced to apply consumption restriction measures," grid operator Ukrenergo posted on social media. "The reason for the temporary return of restrictions is the damage to power facilities during today's massive missile and drone attack."

Russia has already destroyed half of Ukraine's energy production capacity, Zelenskyy has warned.

The giant attack Sunday came two days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years, urging the Kremlin chief to end Moscow's offensive.

Moscow, meanwhile, said it had hit all its targets, claiming it had targeted an "essential energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military-industrial complex".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
