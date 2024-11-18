Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution that called on Sudan's warring parties to cease hostilities immediately and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Monday, all other countries of the 15-member council, including China, voted in favour of the measure drafted by Britain and Sierra Leone.

Russia was the sole member to vote against while the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, aligned with the main military, supported the decision.

"The government of Sudan commends the Russian position, which came as an expression of ... respect for the sovereignty of states and international law, and support for the independence and unity of Sudan and its national institutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Russian decision "mean, nasty and cynical", insisting it sent a message to the warring parties that they can act with impunity.

But Russia accused Britain of attempting to meddle in Sudanese affairs.

"We agree with all Security Council colleagues that the conflict in Sudan requires a swift resolution. It is also clear that the only way to achieve this is for the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire," Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the meeting.

Polyanskiy accused backers of the draft resolution of "double standards" when they were giving carte blanche to Israel to continue violations of international humanitarian law in besieged Gaza, and said Lammy's criticism was an "excellent demonstration of British neo-colonialism".

Half of Sudan's population need aid

War erupted in April 2023 from a power struggle between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, and triggered the world's largest displacement crisis.

The UNSC draft resolution called on the parties to the conflict to "immediately cease hostilities and engage, in good faith, in dialogue to agree steps to de-escalate the conflict with the aim of urgently agreeing a national ceasefire".

It also called on them to engage in dialogue to agree humanitarian pauses and arrangements, ensure the safe passage of civilians and the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid, among other measures.

The UN says more than 25 million people — half of Sudan's population — need aid as famine has taken hold in a displacement camp and more than 11 million people have fled their homes.

More than three million of those people have left for other countries.