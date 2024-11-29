WORLD
3 MIN READ
Opposition groups take control of Syria's Aleppo city centre
The Assad regime has targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes in Aleppo and Idlib while opposition groups have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory..
Opposition groups take control of Syria's Aleppo city centre
After three days of fighting in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory. / Photo: AA
November 29, 2024

The opposition groups have broken through to the centre of Aleppo, one of Syria’s two largest cities, local sources said.

The anti-regime armed groups, which had been advancing towards Aleppo from the west after clashing with regime forces for three days, broke through the defence lines in the Hamdaniyya, New Aleppo, and Zahra axes in Aleppo's western countryside and entered the city centre.

After three days of fighting in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory.

Following fighting through the night, opposition forces advanced to the outskirts of the city, seizing control of 70 settlements and strategic locations.

Some 10,000 civilians fleeing the fighting have sought refuge in rural Idlib, northwestern Syria.

RelatedMultiple casualties as Syrian regime forces attack Aleppo student dorm

Control of Saraqib secured

The opposition groups in Syria have entered the strategically important town of Saraqib in Idlib, local sources reported.

During two days of clashes in Idlib, regime forces suffered heavy losses and withdrew from Saraqib. The town is now under the control of anti-regime armed groups.

Saraqib is located strategically at the intersection of the M4 highway, which connects the capital Damascus to Aleppo, and the M5 highway, which links Latakia to Aleppo.

Clashes are intensifying in the outer suburbs of Aleppo, prompting numerous regime loyalists to flee from Aleppo to Damascus.

The armed groups captured the Scientific Research Center located in one of Aleppo's outer neighbourhoods.

This facility had been used for military purposes by the regime and reportedly produced barrel bombs and artillery batteries.

The groups also seized Anadan, one of the largest settlements on the outskirts of Aleppo.

As of Friday morning, opposition forces have gained control of nearly 550 square kilometres of territory along the Idlib and Aleppo front lines.

The forces have also captured numerous villages and positions in Aleppo’s western countryside.

The Assad regime targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes.

RelatedTürkiye, Syria reconciliation can ensure Middle East stability, say experts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us